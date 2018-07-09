Charlotte McKinney Dons Nude-Hued Bikini On Malibu Beach Romp

There's nothing that Charlotte doesn't look amazing in.

One thing’s for sure — Charlotte McKinney is always flawless.

This past weekend, the 24-year-old was spotted frolicking on the beach in Malibu, looking amazing. In photos published by the Daily Mail, McKinney looked amazing as she romped around on the beach and flaunted her amazing figure. For her day at the beach, the model opted to wear a teeny tiny nude-colored bikini that left very little to the imagination. The bikini top was low-cut and the bottoms left little to the imagination as the sides were nearly as thin as dental floss.

Charlotte flashed a few smiles to the camera as she wore her light blonde locks in a high, messy bun while also sporting a pair of hoop earrings and some shades. It’s clear that McKinney is no stranger to flaunting her amazing bikini body to her 1 million-plus Instagram followers. In a post from a few days ago, Charlotte and two of her pals absolutely sizzled in red bikinis in honor of the Fourth of July. The trio poses in front of wooden boards and do their best Baywatch impressions.

Again, Charlotte flaunts her amazing bikini body as she kicks her right leg up and strikes a pose. Just like the last photo, she wears her hair in a high ponytail and a pair of shades. It comes as no shock that McKinney’s Instagram followers gave the post a huge thumbs up with over 16,000 likes in addition to over 100 comments.

???????? Charlotte McKinney – Bikini Candids in Malibu https://t.co/FTASmzPPpi — Famous ???? (@famousmagacom) July 9, 2018

Many fans were quick to comment on Charlotte’s smoking hot bikini body while countless others couldn’t help but chime in over how beautiful she looks. A few other fans literally had no words to say and simply commented with emojis only.

“Stunning as always.”

“You still have the best Carl’s Jr. campaign ever happy 4th,” another fan wrote.

But it’s not like Charlotte has just been lazy and got her amazing body out of nowhere. Last year, the model sat down with the Daily Mail and dished on her workout and eating tips while also saying that she just doesn’t feel good if she doesn’t work out.

“I try and take the weekends off. For me, my workout is key…I need to get that cardio in, I need to get my abs going, I gotta get moving!”

???????????? on ???????????????? A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Jul 4, 2018 at 6:14pm PDT

As far as exercises, McKinney says that she does yoga, barre, and sculpting class as well as some cardio. And she makes sure that she eats right as well.

“I’ve recently gone mostly plant based, so for me, if I’m cheating, I’m having like coconut ice cream.”

You can follow McKinney’s Instagram for more sexy bikini pics.