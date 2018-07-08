Spice Girl Geri Horner Flaunts Her Sexy Abs In Camo Bikini

Ginger Spice is rocking her summer body while training her fur babies this blazing summer.

The 45 year old British singer, Ginger Spice was spotted out in the hot summer sunshine with her pet pooches on Friday. Geri Horner — maiden name Halliwell — former Spice Girl in days past, was seen wearing her camouflage bikini while also rocking solid abs and a smoking summer body as she trained her air-dale terriers. She took to Instagram, sharing a few snaps of her fur babies. She was all smiles, cites Daily Mail.

With her denim shorts and training shoes on, Geri appeared to be working hard, yet was absolutely beaming in one shot where she stood in the center of her dogs. The photo was captioned “best friends,” and alongside the first photo, another reads “It’s Friday! #sit #wearefamily!” Her blond tresses are tucked beneath her baseball cap in the photographs, showing off Geri’s lovely and happy face. The most jaw dropping aspect of these photographs is not left only to seeing how much joy she derives from playing with her four legged friends, but those sculpted abs the star is casually showing off to the camera.

In one photograph, Geri is holding paws with one of the dogs, beaming with delight. Another shot shows her dogs licking her hands on both sides.

Earlier this year, Geri openly admitted to journalists at OK! Magazine that she feels what she calls “mom guilt” because she believes that she may not be getting in enough time with her children, Bluebell who is 11 and baby Montague, otherwise known as Monty.

“I want to feel connected, I feel my daughter as she’s got older, needs me more to be there to talk things through. My mum guilt kicks in when Monty wakes me up at 5.20am. I do the school run, I’m with him all day and then have to get everyone to bed. So going to work the next day feels quite easy.”

Geri also said that she prioritizes being a mother and part of her family, reflecting that the guilt creeps in regardless. She had her daughter with former love Sacha Gervasi, 51. Her son belongs to her current husband, Red Bull Formula One Team principal Christian Horner, 44. She married Christian in Bedfordshire May 2016, announcing baby Monty that following October 2016. Monty was born in January 2017, putting him a little over a year old now. One year later, and Geri is looking amazingly fit and beautiful, as seen in her shared Instagram photos.

Hopefully Geri was able to work in plenty of family time with her kids while they played with these handsome pooches on such a beautiful summer day.