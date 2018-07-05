Donald Trump Jr. Brings Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle To White House Fourth Of July Festivities

It was a great 4th of July holiday for Donald Trump Jr. as Kimberly Guilfoyle made her White House debut as his girlfriend as the two become more public about their relationship.

Donald Trump Jr. has been dating Kimberly Guilfoyle for a few months now, since shortly after separating from estranged wife Vanessa Trump. However, Don Jr. and Kimberly kept their romance fairly low-key until relatively recently. The two have started appearing frequently as a couple publicly over the past couple of weeks and it looks like their big debut came at the White House for the Fourth of July festivities.

The Fox News personality joined her beau at the White House on Wednesday as the president and his extended family celebrated the holiday. Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle both shared some photos of their time together at the celebration via Twitter and Instagram and it looked like they had a great time.

Don Jr. initially shared a montage of photos from his Twitter account, and Kimberly retweeted that post. Trump Jr. wished everybody a happy holiday, noting that it was great meeting the numerous veterans and active service members who were at the White House on Wednesday.

The Five co-host shared a couple of photos showing her at the White House with Don Jr. via her Instagram page, too. Guilfoyle shared one picture that echoed what Trump posted, and she shared another one showing the two holding hands and looking back over their shoulders at the camera. Kimberly said that it was an incredible afternoon at the White House and she added that she was thankful and proud to be an American.

A very Happy 4th of July to everyone! It was great meeting all the veterans and active duty service members visiting the White House! Today is America’s birthday, and we are making it GREAT again! @kimguilfoyle @realDonaldTrump #fourthofjuly #weekend #usa pic.twitter.com/cYDYG7vfXJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 4, 2018

During her time at the White House, Guilfoyle had a chance to spend time with the president and it seems that this is the first time she has been invited there since she started dating Don Jr. While Trump and Guilfoyle have only recently started sharing photos showing them together, there has been buzz about their relationship since late March, shortly after he officially separated from Vanessa in mid-March.

As for Vanessa Trump’s Fourth of July, it looks like she had a great day too. She did post one photo on Twitter showing her with one of her five children, and she retweeted posts from both President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as well.

Is the White House debut of Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle a sign of how serious their relationship is at this point? Could these two ultimately go the distance? It’s probably a little early to predict that, but their supporters certainly do love them together.