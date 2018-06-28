Olivia Munn Sets Instagram On Fire With Red-Hot Strapless Bikini Selfie

Actress Olivia Munn is rocking her red bikini as she embraces travel abroad

Actress Olivia Munn is vacationing in Spain right now and it is clear from her latest Instagram posts that she is enjoying her trip. The 37-year-old soaked up the sun while enjoying the pool on Thursday and she shared a little tease of the experience with her Instagram followers.

Olivia Munn posted a photo on Instagram Thursday showing her in a tiny red bikini as she stood in a pool. She captioned it simply “Hola,” Spanish for “Hello,” and that is probably all she really needed to say. The actress also posted a short Instagram Story where she included another shot showcasing her fit figure in the red bikini from a different angle.

Popsugar shares that Munn is currently in Galicia, Spain, and it seems that’s where she is posting her bikini selfies from this week. Olivia kept her choice in swimwear simple, going with a fire-engine red bikini with a strapless bandeau top and side-tie bottoms. The actress had her hair up in a messy bun and large sunglasses on along with some basic jewelry pieces that kept the focus on her fit physique and bikini.

Munn can certainly glam it up when she wants to, like she did recently for an MTV event. However, Olivia has frequently shown that she is quite comfortable in her own skin and likes to spend her downtime keeping things casual and simple.

Hola A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jun 28, 2018 at 7:42am PDT

Olivia Munn / Instagram Stories

The actress recently shared a few photos from a jet-skiing excursion via Instagram as well and this one looked like a blast. Munn shared that a pool of wild dolphins swam around her while she was on the water and she said that she was in heaven. At the same time, Olivia went on to caution people against paying for orchestrated dolphin swimming experiences when at hotels or resorts, noting that the animals deserve to live free in the ocean rather than in confined spaces.

At times, Olivia has used her social media pages to highlight other causes she feels passionately about. For example, she shared some personal moments recently regarding her own experiences with depression. She has also posted about some political and social issues, but she posts plenty about puppies and her upcoming projects as well.

Is this red bikini selfie of Olivia Munn’s one of her hottest yet? It looks like many of her followers think so and they’ll be anxious to see what she shares from her trip to Spain next.