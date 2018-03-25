How Much Is Stormy Daniels Worth? 4 Things To Know About Adult Film Star Stephanie Clifford

The hush money Stormy Daniels allegedly received before Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election was pocket change compared to her rumored net worth.

Stormy Daniels interview on 60 Minutes is prompting online searches about the adult film star’s net worth, age, relationship status, and her alleged affair with Donald Trump.

Anderson Cooper interview with Stormy Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, airs Sunday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET on CBS. The network reports that journalist Anderson Cooper will talk to Daniels about the relationship she claims to have had with Trump in 2006 and 2007 and will reveal “details that bring her story up to the present.”

Right now, Stormy Daniels may be best known for her legal battle with President Trump, but she rose to fame well before the scandal, appearing and producing dozens of adult films. But, her appearances on the silver screen haven’t been limited to pornographic movies.

Here are four things to know about Stormy Daniels, including information about her life in showbiz, her marriages, and her net worth.

Stormy recently celebrated her 39th birthday

Stormy Daniels was born Stephanie Gregory Clifford on March 17, 1979, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. According to Hello Giggles, she started using a stage name when she started working in the adult entertainment industry in the early 2000s. Daniels also goes by the stage name Stormy Waters.

The New York Times reports that Stormy’s parents divorced when she was “about 4.” Although she was raised primarily by her mother, Daniels claims she has not seen either of her parents in more than 10 years.

Houston….you have a Stormy! A post shared by stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels) on Mar 1, 2018 at 6:38pm PST

Adult films aren’t Stormy’s only claim to fame

According to Bustle, Stormy Daniels has directed over 70 adult films. In 2016 was named the most-awarded director in the industry.

In 2007, she appeared in Maroon 5’s “Wake Up Call” music video. In addition, her IMDB page reveals that she made cameo appearances in several Rated R movies including The 40-Year-Old Version, Knocked Up, and Pineapple Express.

A post shared by stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels) on Feb 7, 2018 at 5:53am PST

Stormy Daniels’ net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stormy’s career as an adult film star, along with her income from appearances at strip clubs and appearances in mainstream movies have been kind to her bank account.

While it’s not known exactly what she has earned for her work in and out of the pornographic film industry, her net worth is estimated at $2 million.

USA Today reports that Stormy started her “Make America Horny Again” tour back in January at a South Carolina strip club. It’s unknown how much of a cut she gets from her appearances, but the Tampa Bay Times reports that she charged fans $20 for photos and DVDs after a recent appearance at a Florida strip club.

Rise and Shine…but first we coffee! A post shared by stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels) on Feb 12, 2018 at 5:56am PST

Stormy also charges $14.99 per month for exclusive access to her online videos, something she thanks customers for on her Twitter account.

According to her personal website, Fan Centro, she charges a subscription fee of $24.95 to access her Snapchat account.

Stormy’s marriages

Daniels was previously married to adult film stars Pat Myne from 2003-2005, and ended a two-year marriage to actor/director Michael Mosny (screen name Mike Moz) in 2009.

Daniels has been married to adult film star Glendon Crain (screen name Brendon Miller) since 2010. The couple has a daughter who was born in 2011.

How Sundays should be… A post shared by stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels) on Feb 18, 2018 at 2:32pm PST

One year after their daughter’s birth, Stormy Daniels told The Daily Beast that their family life outside the adult film industry is like “that of many families.”

No one would ever know that we have this whole other existence together,” Stormy stated. “We have this smart, amazing, beautiful daughter that is awesome.”

Watch Anderson Cooper’s interview with Stormy Daniels on 60 Minutes at 7 p.m. ET on CBS on Sunday, March 25.