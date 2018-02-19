Pedophile Who Forced Man To Rape And Torture His Own Toddler Son Gets 32 Years

Matthew Falder never met any of his victims and instead blackmailed them from behind his computer screen.

Matthew Falder, a British academic whose long list of heinous crimes against children includes, among other things, forcing a man to rape and torture his own young son, has been sentenced to 32 years in prison, Sky News is reporting.

Falder, 29, using names such as EvilMind and 666devil, was regarded as something of a hero in the underground child pornography forums on the so-called dark web, where the depraved images he posted granted him special VIP status.

Oddly enough, Falder never actually met any of his victims. Instead, according to a companion Sky News report, he used blackmail to force his victims to photograph and video themselves in humiliating and disgusting ways.

On the surface, Falder was an up-and-coming physicist at Cambridge University. Born into wealth and privilege and educated at tony boarding schools, he had a bright future ahead of him as a scientist.

Behind the scenes, however, was a much different life. He lived in squalor, according to the Mirror, and when he wasn’t in his apartment carrying out heinous crimes from the anonymity of his computer screen, he was setting up hidden cameras in bathrooms and shower stalls.

With over 70 online aliases, Falder was able to find victims using legal and legitimate sites such as Gumtree (sort of the U.K. equivalent of Craigslist). He would then adopt a persona, such as that of a depressed female artist, and offer money for images of his victims.

Paedophile Matthew Falder has been described as one of the most “prolific and depraved offenders” encountered by the National Crime Agency https://t.co/SjQimqsn3n — BBC News England (@BBCEngland) February 19, 2018

Once he gained the victims’ trust, he would make “increasingly depraved” demands. And he would use the leverage he’d gained to blackmail his victims into producing even-worse content. He told one teenager, for example, that he would “send the images to everyone on Facebook associated with your school, and in letters to your parents and teachers, explaining with printouts of all the pictures that you will strip for money.”

Warning: the following paragraph contains content that may be disturbing to some readers.

Under the threat of blackmail, Falder convinced one teenage girl to lick a dirty tampon. Another, he convinced to lick a toilet and eat dog food from a bowl. And in perhaps the most egregious example of blackmail, Falder convinced a man to rape and torture his own 2-year-old son.

Falder then posted the images and videos on dark web child pornography sites.

At least one victim would later testify that she tried to kill herself, knowing that compromising images of her are still floating around in the dark reaches of the internet. Two others also attempted suicide.

Following a four-year investigation by the U.K.’s National Crime Agency, Falder was eventually identified and arrested. He pleaded guilty to 137 different criminal counts, including encouraging rape, sexually exploiting children, blackmail, and voyeurism, which were all committed over the course of an eight-year period.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend and his wealthy parents are said to be “standing by” Falder, promising to help him with his rehabilitation once he’s released from prison.