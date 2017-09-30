When Is Daylight Saving Time 2017 This Fall? If Think The Clocks Change Soon, You’re Not Alone

If the thought entered your mind this week that the Daylight Saving Time change for 2017 has to be sometime soon, you are not alone. Now that the days are waning in daylight and the darkness creeps into the dinnertime hour, the search is keyed into computers around the nation asking — “When is Daylight Saving Time 2017?” The crisp fall air is here, pumpkins are lining the front porches of neighborhood homes and the smell of wood burning in fireplaces is in the air, which somehow acts as a reminder that the clocks are about to fall back and end Daylight Saving Time for 2017.

This week the search terms for “Daylight Saving Time 2017” And “Daylight Savings Time 2017” have been steadily rising, as shown on Google Trends. A few of the more popular terms for those looking for the date clocks change for the fall of 2017 have been searched more this week since the last clock change in March. The term “Daylight Saving Time 2017” is on top, but there’s a close second. Just by adding an “s” at the end of daylight for “Daylight Savings Time” gives you another popular term that’s on the rise this week as well. The simple question of “When do the clocks change 2017” is also spiking on the graphs this week as people believe the time change is near.

When Do Clocks Change For Fall 2017?

Daylight Saving Time begins in March when the clocks “spring ahead” and ends in November when clocks “fall back.” This happens on the second Sunday in March every year and the first Sunday in November. According to Live Science, the clocks will change for the end of Daylight Saving Time 2017 on November 5, which is the first Sunday in the month. As far as manually changing clocks, this is a task that gets easier by the year as new technology allows the time to change automatically in many clocks. Not many folks today have to worry about changing the time on the clocks in their cars, the clocks on their appliances, and the clocks tucked into their computers.

AOL.com reminds their readers that the time change on November 5 happens at 2 a.m., a time when most folks are fast asleep. This also means that darkness will set in before the evening rush hour, and it cuts down the daylight playtime hours after school for your frolicking kids. The clock change also reminds the masses that the holidays are just around the corner with the coveted “Black Friday” shopping event only a stone’s throw away.

As far as Daylight Saving Time vs. Daylight Savings Time, these terms are both accepted today, but the original term was Daylight Saving Time. According to Time and Date, that “s” was most likely added over time because of the way the word “savings” is often used, such as “savings account.” It rolls off the tongue easier when pronouncing the term verbally, but the “s” is often deleted when the term is written. The “s” is often added in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, and while Daylight Savings Time is an accepted term, it is not the correct term so it can get a bit confusing.

[Featured Image by r.classen/Shutterstock]