Steele looked super stylish in the picture as seen on her Instagram. The beauty posed up for an interesting shot in a short purple dress that hugged her curves and showed off her toned thighs plus legs.

The fashionista is serving boots goals as she donned zebra print zip-up boots on the corseted outfit and posed for a quick shot in an all-white room.

Steel styled her light-colored hair in a full fringe look with scanty bangs that showed off her softly made-up face and glossy lips. She shared two slides of this powerful look with her 1.5 million Instagram followers and has received warm accolades.