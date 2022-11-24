‘Wakanda Forever’ Writer Reveals The Two Characters Who Were Considered As The New 'Black Panther'

Black Panther, which debuted in theaters in 2018, sparked a worldwide sensation and mesmerized viewers. Many hailed it as revolutionary because it was Marvel's first movie with a predominately black cast and their first superhero movie with a black lead. For many black viewers, it was a watershed moment—the first time they felt they could see themselves on screen in a significant Hollywood production—from the clothes to the characters' names. The sequel hit cinemas on the 11th of this month, breaking records at the box office like its original.

However, the writer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever recently admitted in an interview that several characters were considered for the role of the Black Panther.