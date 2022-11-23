Mother Gets Slammed For Telling Her Son He Ruined Her And His Stepdad's Christmas By Deciding To Spend It With His Dad

Co-parenting can be quite challenging and it goes without saying that some of the most difficult moments in being co-parents have to do with visitation and holidays. Ex-partners often find themselves clashing over who would have the child over during festive periods, but a little compromise here and there can always do the trick. A mom on the Reddit AITA platform recently got the flak from many other users after she shared the story of her current dilemma as the holidays approach.

The Reddit user relayed that she shares her 16-year-old son Mason with her ex-husband. After she remarried, Mason moved in with her and her spouse, Nathan. The OP made it known that since the youngster's childhood, she and his dad often had issues about who he would stay with for the holidays, but that changed as the youngster grew older.

Mason Was Allowed To Make His Holiday Choice As He Grew Older

u/Aita657995460
reddit | u/Aita657995460

He Spent His Last Holiday With His Mom (OP)

u/Aita657995460
reddit | u/Aita657995460

He Chose To Be With His Dad For The Next Holiday

u/Aita657995460
reddit | u/Aita657995460

OP Disapproved Of This

According to the OP, she and her family were enjoying breakfast one morning when they decided to talk about their holiday plans. It was at this point that Mason chipped in that he would love to be with his dad for Christmas. The Redditor was taken aback as she already had her own plans for Christmas.

She proceeded to ask Mason how he came to the conclusion about being with his dad for Christmas. The youngster replied by pointing out his undesirable experience last Christmas when he chose to celebrate with his mom. The family had joined Nathan’s family members and it was not a pleasant experience for Mason. He mentioned how he felt like he was not welcomed coupled with how his stepdad forced him to share his phone with his step-nephews.

However, his mom was not satisfied with his explanation and she scolded him for making such decisions behind her back. She also told him that he ruined her and her spouse’s Christmas already. A back-and-forth between mother and son, within which Mason hopped up from the table and asked her to stop being dramatic.

She called her ex-husband right away and interrogated him about Mason’s sudden Christmas plans. The Redditor stated that her ex-partner just laughed it off and told her to allow their son to make his choice. This aggravated her further as she noted that she would not let it go.

Now the mom wants to know if she was in the wrong for staying adamant about refusing Mason’s plans. She added that it was important to her because it involved him traveling. Here's what other Reddit users had to say:

Op Is Considered YTA For Being Selfish

u/Aita65799546
reddit | u/Aita65799546

OP Is Being Manipulative

u/Aita65799546
reddit | u/Aita65799546

Op Is Considered To Be Hypocritical And Unfair In Judgement

u/Aita65799546
reddit | u/Aita65799546

