Carmen Electra, 50, Stuns In Bikini On A Billboard

Carmen Electra
Carmen Electra is setting streets and Instagram on fire as she strips down to a skimpy bikini and flaunts her figure for her latest gig. The actress and model, 50, is fresh from announcing that she's fronting Alexander Wang. The Taiwanese-American designer has been snapping up celebrities for its 2022 promos, and Carmen is the latest face announced. Carmen updated her IG this week with a bombshell billboard photo, one seeing her go full promo as she joins the likes of Lisa Rinna and Amelia Hamlin in shouting out Alexander Wang. Here, she was making sure that fans know about the AW Miami pop-up.

Wows In Bikini At 50

The photo showed a massive billboard with Carmen lying on her side as she took up most of it. Lounging around on a gray bed, the Baywatch bombshell sizzled in a plunging, eye-popping matching gray bikini complete with a stringy finish. Folding her toned legs as she also flaunted her abs and curves, Carmen added in strappy heels for a glam finish.

The ex to NBA player Dennis Rodman wore her hair all swept up into a bun with a loose strand framing her face. She shot the camera a fierce gaze while also rocking a red lip. Tagging herself in Miami, FL, Carmen wrote: "I ❣️ @alexwangny Alexander Wang pop-up store in Miami is now open!" Quick to leave a like was reality star Denise Richards.

Part Of The Wang Gang

Alexander Wang has long been adored by the likes of makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Nicki Minaj. The brand is followed by over 5 million on Instagram and has, in the past, been fronted by stars including supermodels Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne. Carmen, meanwhile, has been making 2022 headlines for turning 50 and for joining adult platform OnlyFans.

Joining OnlyFans At 50

Carmen made summer headlines for signing up to OnlyFans, something she said was a "no-brainer" decision. Speaking to People, the blonde stated:

"I just felt like, 'Yeah, I need to do this,'" also adding: "I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, 'Don't do this, don't do that. Cover up this.'"

She's In The Driving Seat

Carmen continued, "People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside."

Also on OnlyFans are rapper Cardi B, model Amber Rose, and reality star Larsa Pippen.

