Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Are Picture-Perfect At The Cinematheque Awards

Lively and Reynolds made their first red carpet appearance together after revealing that they are expecting their fourth baby. In an Instagram photo of the couple, Lively stood beside the Deadpool actor wearing a long maternity dress with spaghetti straps and a v-neckline that flaunted her cleavage

She completed her outfit with a ring and earrings with matching blue turquoise stones and a set of detailed bangles. The A Simple Favor star looked lovely as her bulging belly slightly raised her dress.

Reynolds attended the event in a black suit, white shirt, and grey tie. The Hollywood star also looked equally stunning as he stood next to his wife. Reynolds was honored with the prestigious American Cinematheque Award