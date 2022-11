You know what they say: "the rich always get richer". That was the case with the Kansas City Chiefs, as they managed to steal Kadarius Toney for a third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Toney had shown glimpses of greatness with the New York Giants, yet it seemed like he had reached an impasse with the organization, and it was better for both parties to get a fresh start somewhere else.