Gabrielle Union Is A Work Of Art In A Tight Sequin Dress

Gabrielle Union owns her black girl magic at the premiere of Disney's animated film Strange World. The mom of one showed up in the most unconventional hairstyle while flaunting her hourglass form in a strappy sequin dress, and wow! Union looks incredible as that dress stole all attention. The 50-year-old who has graced our television screens for the last 30 years seems to still have a lot in store for her fans as she has dabbled into Disney animated films to which she lends her voice as one of its lead characters. It makes sense why she decided to go all out with her look for the night.

When The Theme Says; Slay!

The word that comes to mind when we look at the shot is "goddess," as Kaavia's mom ate the look and left no crumbs. She donned a dress from the fall/winter 2008 collection by Elie Saab. The dress had an empire waist and a black and white geometric pattern that ran from the bust to the hem, giving the impression that Union was nearly ten feet tall. The addition of sequins made the garment even more noticeable, which produced the ideal shine. Her makeup artist for the night understood the assignment as she was glammed to perfection. She, however, accessorized with some diamond earrings and some silver rings.

Braided Flower Hairstyle

There's no talking about the dress without giving the hair its accolades. Although it doesn't come as a surprise that Gabrielle would slay this hairstyle on the red carpet, as all her looks always give the wow effect, this is no different. Issac Poleon, her hairstylist, created a lovely braided flower that lay atop the actress' head; the softened edges wonderfully contrasted the dress' straight lines. Union's hair was pulled back in a sleek bun by the hairdresser, who then added a halo of delicate circular braids.

Best Birthday Gift Ever!

Close-up of Gabrielle Union smiling
Wikimedia | Nehrams2020

Union clocked 50 last week, and her husband gave her a fantastic surprise for the celebration. The NBA player took the celebration to the next level when he showed her a tattoo of her initials, making it his 17th. The Wades sure know how to get mushy and it's so cute.

"The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th 🧐 tattoo. 🖤🖤@dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022 🌍edition #Capetown Part 4"

Gabrielle Stars In 'The Inspection'

Gabrielle has something for all her fans as The Inspection is available in theaters now. Although barely 48 hours since its release, the Bring It On actress has been raking reviews. In the film, she portrays Inez French, the homophobic mother of Ellis (Jeremy Pope), a young gay man who is homeless. Ellis joins the Marines to win back his estranged mother, but upon arriving at boot camp, he is assaulted and subjected to homophobic taunts.

The storyline already screams, "watch me!"

