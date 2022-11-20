Gabrielle Union Is A Work Of Art In A Tight Sequin Dress

Gabrielle Union owns her black girl magic at the premiere of Disney's animated film Strange World. The mom of one showed up in the most unconventional hairstyle while flaunting her hourglass form in a strappy sequin dress, and wow! Union looks incredible as that dress stole all attention. The 50-year-old who has graced our television screens for the last 30 years seems to still have a lot in store for her fans as she has dabbled into Disney animated films to which she lends her voice as one of its lead characters. It makes sense why she decided to go all out with her look for the night.

