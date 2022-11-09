This Netflix Mystery Thriller Just Got Renewed For Season 2

Since the start of his career, Ryan Murphy has slowly, but steadily worked his way to the top, becoming one of the most standout directors, producers, and screenwriters. It is no wonder why the Hollywood icon has a large fanbase and is a recipient of many awards. Some of them include, three Producers Guild of America Award, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and many others.

However, irrespective of how much success he has amassed in his career, Ryan doesn't appear to be stepping away from show business anytime soon. Infact, 2022 has been one of the most amazing years for the icon, as he has produced many movies, one of which is The Watcher. About a month after the movie premiered, it has been renewed for a second season. Here are the details.