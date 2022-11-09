This Netflix Mystery Thriller Just Got Renewed For Season 2

Since the start of his career, Ryan Murphy has slowly, but steadily worked his way to the top, becoming one of the most standout directors, producers, and screenwriters. It is no wonder why the Hollywood icon has a large fanbase and is a recipient of many awards. Some of them include, three Producers Guild of America Award, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and many others.

However, irrespective of how much success he has amassed in his career, Ryan doesn't appear to be stepping away from show business anytime soon. Infact, 2022 has been one of the most amazing years for the icon, as he has produced many movies, one of which is The Watcher. About a month after the movie premiered, it has been renewed for a second season. Here are the details.

The Plot That Captivated Viewers

The Watcher is based on the real life story of a couple that experienced every homeowner's nightmare. In the mystery thriller movie, Dean and Nora Brannock move into an idyllic New Jersey home with hopes that their kids will be cocooned from the world. However, shortly after settling into their new neigborhood, the couple's dream of enjoying their home turns into a nightmare.

Dean and Nora soon begin to receive threatening letters from someone who calls themself "The Watcher." This terrifying penpal begins to terrorise the family, as the letters do not stop coming. Unfortunately for viewers, the series ends on an ambiguous note and doesn't disclose the stalker's identity.

'The Watcher's Success

A few days after The Watcher premiered on October 13, the series skyrocked to the number one spot on Netflix, with over 152 million hours view on the English Language list. Currently, it sits at number six on Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list of the most watched film, falling behind Manifest Season Four, Inside Man Season One, From Scratch, Love Is Blind Season Three, and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Season One.

Netflix On The Success Of 'The Watcher'

Following the release of the mystery thriller, Netflix's Head of Global TV, Bela Bajaria celebrated the success of The Watcher on the streaming platform. In an official statement, Bela described Ryan and co-producer Eric Newman as masterful story tellers, who captivated audiences worldwide.

Bela further noted that Ryan was a distinct original voice that created cultural sensations, adding that Netflix looked forward to more stories in The Watcher Universe. 

Netflix Renews 'The Watcher' For A Second Season

After The Watcher Season One ended without the stalker's identity being revealed, viewers hoped for a second season. Now, they have something to smile about as the series will be returning for a second season. Although the plot is yet to be revealed, it is speculated that the new season will further tease fans on the identity of "The Watcher." In the meantime, a release date remains under wraps.

