The Indianapolis Colts are fresh off one of the worst offensive displays in recent NFL history, struggling to move the chains and getting blown out 26-3 by the New England Patriots.

So, after falling to 3-5-1 and failing to put together any sort of momentum, the Colts decided to part ways with fifth-year Head Coach Frank Reich.

This was somewhat surprising after Colts owner Jim Irsay had stated that Reich's job was safe just a couple of weeks ago.