Over the years, celebrity rapper Eminem has devoted a number of his hit songs to his daughter Hailie Jade including Hailie's Song and Mockingbird and When I'm Gone. The rapper also credits his daughter as his major source of inspiration behind his success. The 26-year-old also made a special appearance in a recent event that duly honored her beloved dad for his years of expertise in the rap industry.
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Reacts To His Hall Of Fall Speech
The Latest
Jade Reacts To Eminem's Hall Of Fame Induction
Eminem was inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, and brought his daughter Hailie Jade along with him. During the event, the rapper, 50, delivered a heartfelt speech detailing his early struggles, especially his 2007 overdose. In his speech, the Real Slim Shady rapper addressed his daughter, teasing her to plug her ears. “Hailie, plug your ears: because drugs were f**king delicious, and I thought we had a good thing going man, but I had to go and f**k it all up and take too many. Ok Hailie,” Eminem said.
A clip shared by ePro YouTube channel captured the Instagram influencer's reaction to her father's comments. She seemed to be in good humor as the cameras zoomed in to detail her look of playful irritation.
Eminem's Speech At His Hall Of Fame Induction
Beginning the speech, Eminem expressed how honored he felt to be receiving such a great privilege, adding that “music basically saved my life.” He went on to reveal that he may not have gotten to be among the few rappers in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame due to several reasons.
Next, he thanked several hip-hop legends who inspired him. The American rapper's list of hip-hop stars he was grateful to add up to at least 40 hip-hop stars including Big Pun, Big L, The Notorious BIG, Tupac, Dr. Dre, LL Cool J, and others.
Eminem Speaks On His 2007 Overdose
Per Geo, Eminem spoke on his addiction to drugs and his experience with overdose. During the speech, Eminem reflected on his 2007 overdose. The Without Me spoke about his addiction struggles, saying he thought he had “a good thing going” before overdosing on drugs in 2007.
He was inducted by his longtime collaborator Dr. Dre at the 2022 ceremony held in Los Angeles. “I almost died from an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked,” he said before addressing Jade, who he shares with ex-Kim Scott.
How Eminem's Addiction Began
Eminem is not shy to speak candidly about his addiction to Vicodin, Valium, Ambien, and methadone, which started during shooting for the semi-autobiographical 2002 film 8 Mile. The Lose Yourself rapper previously spoke to news outlets about how his addiction began.
In 2011, he told Rolling Stone that they were doing 16 hours on set with only a little break for sleep. One day, he was given an Ambien by someone on set which sparked his addiction. He also told the New York Times that he used to take any pills introduced to him.