Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Reacts To His Hall Of Fall Speech

Eminem was inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, and brought his daughter Hailie Jade along with him. During the event, the rapper, 50, delivered a heartfelt speech detailing his early struggles, especially his 2007 overdose. In his speech, the Real Slim Shady rapper addressed his daughter, teasing her to plug her ears. “Hailie, plug your ears: because drugs were f**king delicious, and I thought we had a good thing going man, but I had to go and f**k it all up and take too many. Ok Hailie,” Eminem said.

A clip shared by ePro YouTube channel captured the Instagram influencer's reaction to her father's comments. She seemed to be in good humor as the cameras zoomed in to detail her look of playful irritation.