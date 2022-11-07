Kendall Jenner Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Kendall Jenner is making major headlines for going sheer and stunning on the red carpet. The supermodel, fresh from turning 27 this month, was a major face at the LACMA Art + Film Gala this year, and she did not choose something opaque. Rocking the sheer trend that's been sweeping 2022, the Hulu star sizzled in a floor-length look complete with a sheer bodysuit. The sister to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner chose designer Burc Akyol.
Kendall looked sensational as she posed for photo ops while in her see-through black bodysuit and silver skirt. The clingy and long-sleeved number drew attention to Kendall's slim and sculpted shoulders and arms. Kendall also went low-cut at the waistline where her bodysuit, which boasted two block stomach panels in black, met her shimmery and sparkly silver skirt. The 818 tequila founder protected her modesty as the bodysuit boasted more ruched paneling near the chest - here, it matched a chic collar detail.
Kendall also made sure that her Instagram followers were treated to the look. She went for a video mode as she filmed a selfie, here really accentuating her hips as the bodysuit was shown to be separate from the skirt.
Glam-wise, the model wore warm and classy makeup with soft rosy lips. She also sported her signature dark locks down and a little wave around her shoulders.
Photos from the night showed Kendall rubbing shoulders with fellow guests, including a famous K-Pop face: Rosie from BLACKPINK.
Addressing Mean Girl Rumor
Kendall has been making headlines for shutting down hate, this as she gets honest on her family's show The Kardashians. In a recent episode, she stated:
“I think one [misconception] that I guess hurts the most is that people think I'm a mean girl. Cause that's just not the case. It can be upsetting when someone is questioning your character, and if only people knew me.”
Enough Hate, Please
The Givenchy ambassador continued: "Anything I do gets hate. I could be walking down the street doing absolutely nothing and somebody always has something bad to say." Kendall, who is known for keeping her cards close to her chest, also threw shade at trolls, saying:
"The internet ... bases things off of such small moments with no context. They don't know the before or the after and they'll take that and run with it and then completely judge you off of this one little thing."