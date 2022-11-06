Lindsay Ell Stuns In Plunging Pink Dress

Lindsay Ell
Getty | Steve Granitz

Entertainment
Geri Green

Lindsay Ell is looking pretty in pink as she flaunts her figure in a gorgeous dress. The Canadian country singer and guitarist posted for her 389,000 Instagram followers recently, showing off a leggy and plunging look while also reminding fans that she's very much in demand at red carpet events. The blonde posed all smiles from the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame event - Carrie Underwood might want to watch out on the leg queen front.

Stuns In Plunging Pink Dress

Lindsay Ell
Getty | Terry Wyatt

Showing off her cute smile as she posed in a slightly shimmery and very deep-cut dress, Lindsay sizzled as she rocked the open-chested trend while still staying classy. She went thigh-skimming in her long-sleeved number, one boasting a classic cut and ruched and slightly baggy shoulder details, further drawing attention to her chest.

Lindsay added shiny pink and heeled shoes with a metallic finish and strap detail and wore hoop earrings. She sported her long blonde locks down and swept over to one side, plus a warming face of makeup complete with blush and bronzer.

Loves A Good Pocket Dress

Lindsay Ell
Getty | John Shearer

In a caption, the "Right on Time" hitmaker wrote: "Pocket dress ftw. Every time.👗 What an inspiring night.. ✍️ @nashof_official 📸: @bschaffer10."

Lindsay has been making headlines. Back in July, she got candid about her music while coming out of the pandemic pause, also name-dropping a major country music face as she spoke to Fox & Friends.

Opening Up On Music

Lindsay Ell
Getty | Mickey Bernal

Speaking of her experience during COVID-19, Ell revealed: "It's amazing to be able to be back playing live shows. I think, if anything, and what we learned over the past couple of years, is just gratitude for our jobs, you know, to be able to go back to work and play in front of human beings and see smiling faces in the crowd."

She also noted the balance needed to write meaningful songs and perform them on stage while being "feminine and sexy and strong at the same time."

"Shania walks that line so perfectly," she continued, shouting out iconic hitmaker Shania Twain.

Started With Her Dad's Guitar

Lindsay Ell
Getty | Steve Granitz

Everyone starts somewhere; for Lindsay, it was picking up her father's guitar. "It was a lot cooler to play Shania Twain songs on the guitar, and so I just picked this thing up and never really put it down," she further stated. For more on Lindsay Ell and her music, give her Instagram a follow.

