Lindsay Ell Stuns In Plunging Pink Dress

Showing off her cute smile as she posed in a slightly shimmery and very deep-cut dress, Lindsay sizzled as she rocked the open-chested trend while still staying classy. She went thigh-skimming in her long-sleeved number, one boasting a classic cut and ruched and slightly baggy shoulder details, further drawing attention to her chest.

Lindsay added shiny pink and heeled shoes with a metallic finish and strap detail and wore hoop earrings. She sported her long blonde locks down and swept over to one side, plus a warming face of makeup complete with blush and bronzer.