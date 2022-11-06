WWE's Carmella Looks Stunning In Comfy Home Outfit

The photo showed Carmella kneeling by a window ledge and looking outwards. Flaunting her gym-honed legs and toned arms, plus her ample assets, the SmackDown Women's Champion modeled a plunging and skintight cream tank top, one she paired with likewise clingy matching shorts. She draped a cozy and coordinating cream-colored knit cardigan over her - enough skin was on show for this to be a curve display, though.

Carmella also rocked her bombshell blonde locks down and cascading down her shoulders. She posed in profile while flaunting long lashes and also held one hand close to her face while revealing a manicure.