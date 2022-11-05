Danica Patrick is stunning in a thigh-skimming minidress as she injects major citrus energy into her wardrobe. The former pro racing driver may no longer be competing behind the wheel, but every racing event around wants her to attend. Posting to her Instagram recently, the 40-year-old IndyCar Series face sizzled as she flaunted her toned figure in a summery dress, and her heels game was strong, too. Danica updated her account shortly before the weekend and for her 800,000+ followers. Nearly all of the comments are about the killer outfit.
Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Sculpted Legs In Bright Mini Dress
Stuns In Leggy Citrus Dress
All smiles and from fake grass while at a crowded event, Danica posed showing off her gym-honed legs as she modeled a short shirt dress with a low-cut neckline. Going with cute structured cuffs to offset a casual fabrics vibe, Danica also added in cute white booties with pointed toes and a small heel. The podcast host also wore her long locks down and parted down the middle, plus minimal makeup.
Patrick posed at the Formula 1 races and backed by decorative cars and a food truck, plus crowds of people also attending.
F1 Vibes
In a caption, Danica wrote: "I had a blast at 4 @f1 races this year with my @skysportsf1 fam! Thanks for making it so much fun! 💚 Special thanks to my photographer @haleymoore02." Fans have left over 30,000 likes. "This dress!" was the top comment, with "great outfit!" also coming in.
Danica has been making headlines this fall, and not for her style. The star has bravely opened up on her decision to remove breast implants she had put in back in 2014, and she's also revealed that the response has been overwhelmingly positive.
Breast Implants Removal
In a candid reveal to People, the NASCAR driver revealed: "I think my body is again, still healing," adding: "It's been about six months since the implants have been removed. It's about your lifestyle and mind and just really giving the body a chance to recover." Adding that she is still in the "healing" stage, she continued:
"I'm trying to be sort of careful with my workouts and doing more walking and not so much high intensity. So, lifting and walking really are the bulk of it."
Fan Support After Being Nervous
Danica confessed that she wasn't sure whether she should even make the reveal, but has been overwhelmed by the supportive response from other women. For more, give her Instagram a follow.