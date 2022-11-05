Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Sculpted Legs In Bright Mini Dress

In a caption, Danica wrote: "I had a blast at 4 @f1 races this year with my @skysportsf1 fam! Thanks for making it so much fun! 💚 Special thanks to my photographer @haleymoore02." Fans have left over 30,000 likes. "This dress!" was the top comment, with "great outfit!" also coming in.

Danica has been making headlines this fall, and not for her style. The star has bravely opened up on her decision to remove breast implants she had put in back in 2014, and she's also revealed that the response has been overwhelmingly positive.