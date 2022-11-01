'Persian Wolf' Hadi Choopan Utterly Shocked Shaquille O'Neal At Mr. Olympia 2019

Circling back to Hadi Choopan, the bodybuilder has already qualified for the 2022 Olympia. However, it goes without saying that he will be sharing the stage with some of the best bodybuilders across the globe.
The following is the list of bodybuilders who have qualified for the 2022 Olympia Open Division:
Nick Walker (USA)
Nathan De Asha (UK)
Mamdouh Elssbiay (Egypt)
Brandon Curry (USA)
Hadi Choopan (Iran)
Hunter Labrada (USA)
Shaun Clarida (USA)
Samson Dauda (UK)
Rafael Brandao (Brazil)
Angel Calderon Frias (Spain)
Joel Thomas (USA)
William Bonac (Netherlands)
Blessing Awodibu (Ireland)
Charles Griffen (USA)
Mohamed Shabaan (Egypt)
Hassan Mostafa (Egypt)
Mohammad Alnsoor (Jordan)
Vitor Boff (Brazil)
Andrea Presti (Italy)
Iain Valliere (Canada)
Antoine Vaillant (Canada)
Akim Williams (USA)
Chinedu Andrew Obiekea (USA)
Vladyslav Sukhoruchko (Ukraine)
Derek Lunsford (USA)
Patrick Johnson (Denmark)
Tonio Burton (USA)
James Hollingshead (UK)