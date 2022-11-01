'Persian Wolf' Hadi Choopan Utterly Shocked Shaquille O'Neal At Mr. Olympia 2019

Shaquille O’Neal needs no introduction. The NBA legend stands tall at 7ft 1”, and is one of the most renowned names in the basketball industry. 

However, keeping aside his love for basketball, O’Neal is a fitness freak and a true fan of bodybuilding. 

In fact, Shaquille O’Neal was the Honorary Olympia ambassador in 2020!

Here’s Why Shaquille O’Neal Was In Awe Of Hadi Choopan

‘Persian Wolf’ Hadi Choopan made his open-division Olympia debut in 2019. He came in third but slipped in Olympia 2020 to the fourth position. In 2021, Hadi Choopan regained his third position after winner Big Ramy and runner-up Brandon Curry. 

Going back to 2019 Mr. Olympia, Shaquille O’Neal believes that Hadi Choopan should have secured the gold instead of Brandon Curry. The NBA legend revealed that when it comes to physique, he is most impressed with muscles and the best cuts. According to him, Choopan had better cuts than Curry during Olympia 2019. 

“I like muscles. I mean when as a guy I’m looking at who got the most muscles. Who got the most cuts and who used the right amount of baby oil. Because that baby will be shining like a. That baby will be shining like a mug though. But no, I just thought he was really, really cut.”

Hadi Choopan Will Bring A Whole New Physique To 2022 Mr. Olympia

Bodybuilding coach Hany Rambod is helping Hadi Choopan prepare for Olympia 2022. As per some recent updates on Choopan’s social media, the bodybuilder seems to have put on size and appears to be extremely ripped. 

Even though Rambod is training him remotely, Choopan himself knows how to go about training himself for Olympia. In fact, Hany Rambod is of the opinion that this time Choopan’s off-season physique was the best it has ever been. 

Mr. Olympia 2022 is scheduled for Dec. 15-18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Will Shaquille O'Neal Ever Compete In Bodybuilding?

Recently, the basketball player has turned his focus toward fitness. He bulked up during the pandemic and ever since has not strayed away from his fitness goals. 

In fact, he looks rather great with his muscles popping and he’s even doing the bodybuilder poses. However, it doesn’t seem like Shaquille O’Neal will actually compete on stage alongside other bodybuilders. 

But of course, he’s a fan of the sport!

List Of Bodybuilders Qualified For Olympia 2022 Open Division

Circling back to Hadi Choopan, the bodybuilder has already qualified for the 2022 Olympia. However, it goes without saying that he will be sharing the stage with some of the best bodybuilders across the globe. 

The following is the list of bodybuilders who have qualified for the 2022 Olympia Open Division:

Nick Walker (USA)

Nathan De Asha (UK)

Mamdouh Elssbiay (Egypt)

Brandon Curry (USA)

Hadi Choopan (Iran)

Hunter Labrada (USA)

Shaun Clarida (USA)

Samson Dauda (UK)

Rafael Brandao (Brazil)

Angel Calderon Frias (Spain)

Joel Thomas (USA)

William Bonac (Netherlands)

Blessing Awodibu (Ireland)

Charles Griffen (USA)

Mohamed Shabaan (Egypt)

Hassan Mostafa (Egypt)

Mohammad Alnsoor (Jordan)

Vitor Boff (Brazil)

Andrea Presti (Italy)

Iain Valliere (Canada)

Antoine Vaillant (Canada)

Akim Williams (USA)

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea (USA)

Vladyslav Sukhoruchko (Ukraine)

Derek Lunsford (USA)

Patrick Johnson (Denmark)

Tonio Burton (USA)

James Hollingshead (UK)

