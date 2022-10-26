Denzel Washington Begins Shooting Sequel To One Of His Greatest Movies

Iconic actor Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington is one of America's most notable movie stars. Over the years, the icon has featured in several A-list movies, but one of his greatest roles remains Robert McCall in The Equalizer series. He appeared in the first installment, The Equalizer, in 2014, and in 2018, he reprised his role in The Equalizer 2

Now, four years after the second part hit the screens, reports have revealed that Denzel, the movie's main protagonist, has begun shooting the third part of the action thriller series. The actor will star alongside some of Hollywood's most talented actors, including Dakota Fanning and Gaia Scodellaro. Here are the details.

Little Details About The Upcoming Movie

About a week ago, Collider revealed that production of The Equalizer 3 was underway. The revelation came months after Denzel hinted at the movie's filming during a chat in Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth. Then, information reaching the outlet revealed that the upcoming movie would see another main character, portrayed by Dakota.

Dakota's presence in The Equalizer has now been confirmed after the movie's official Twitter page shared pictures showing Denzel posing with her, director Antoine Fuqua, and Gaia Scodellaro. According to the tweet, production of The Equalizer 3 is ongoing on the Amalfi Coast, Italy.

Denzel And Dakota Have Starred Alongside Each Other In The Past

The Equalizer 3 will not be the first movie Denzel and Dakota are collaborating on. In 2004, the movie stars joined forces in Tony Scott's Man on Fire. Viewers watched Denzel perfectly portray the role of Creasy while Dakota played Pita Ramos. Now, with another collaboration underway, fans are positive that The Equalizer 3 will be a hit.

The Plot Of 'The Equalizer' Series

The Equalizer series is loosely based on the 1980s TV series of the same title. The first installment of the trilogy tells the story of Robert McCall, who left his violent past behind to lead a quiet life. However, after seeing violent gangsters controlling a young girl, he decided to go back to his old ways.

In The Equalizer 2, Robert took on a new goal. This time, he was determined to use his skills and resources as a former spy in finding the culprit behind his close friend Susan Plumming's murder during a murder-suicide investigation.

After seeking justice in the first two installments of the trilogy, fans wonder what Robert will be up to in The Equalizer 3. The plot is yet to be unveiled but the movie will premiere on September 1, 2023.

Who Is Antoine Fuqua?

The man behind the iconic trilogy is Antoine Fuqua. One of the most notable directors in Hollywood, Antoine is a force to reckon with. He has credits in some A-list productions including Olympus Has Fallen, King Arthur, Shooter, and Training Day

In some of his movies, Antoine has worked with some of Hollywood's greatest stars, one of which is Denzel. The duo has collaborated in movies such as 2001's Training Day, The Equalizer, Magnificent Seven, and The Equalizer 2. Now, the pair will once again connect in the upcoming film.

