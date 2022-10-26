Denzel Washington Begins Shooting Sequel To One Of His Greatest Movies

Denzel Washington is one of America's most notable movie stars. Over the years, the icon has featured in several A-list movies, but one of his greatest roles remains Robert McCall in The Equalizer series. He appeared in the first installment, The Equalizer, in 2014, and in 2018, he reprised his role in The Equalizer 2.

Now, four years after the second part hit the screens, reports have revealed that Denzel, the movie's main protagonist, has begun shooting the third part of the action thriller series. The actor will star alongside some of Hollywood's most talented actors, including Dakota Fanning and Gaia Scodellaro. Here are the details.