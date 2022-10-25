Man Bemoans The Life Of Senior Citizens In Retirement Homes, Sparks Debate

Per APlaceForMom, the concept of assisted living for older citizens began around the 1980s. However, in the USA, there are now over 28,900 assisted living communities in the USA and over 810,000 Americans in these facilities. These institutions offer various levels of care depending on the health status of individual residents.

TikTok users took to the comments section of Reyes’ video to express their various opinions on the subject. Some individuals were in support of the concept as they were a better alternative to having their elderly ones live alone with no one to look after them. Other users expressed that putting their elderly folks in a retirement home was not an option.