Man Bemoans The Life Of Senior Citizens In Retirement Homes, Sparks Debate

A TikTok user has gone viral after he posted a video criticizing the condition of senior citizens in retirement homes. The viral video sparked debate from users on the platform over the treatment of people in retirement homes.
TikTok user Zander Reyes (@zander_reyes) sparked up a debate on the treatment of elderly citizens after they shared a video of senior citizens in a retirement home while expressing dissatisfaction with the state of these elderly people. Reyes shared a 10-second video featuring a clip of older-looking folks in a communal area while a TV set plays in a well-lit room. “Bust their a**es all their life and this is how they have to spend their last years. Heartbreaking,” a text overlay reads. Captioning the video, they wrote: “#dontputyourparentsinaretirementhome.”
The Rise In Assisted Living Facilities
Per APlaceForMom, the concept of assisted living for older citizens began around the 1980s. However, in the USA, there are now over 28,900 assisted living communities in the USA and over 810,000 Americans in these facilities. These institutions offer various levels of care depending on the health status of individual residents.
TikTok users took to the comments section of Reyes’ video to express their various opinions on the subject. Some individuals were in support of the concept as they were a better alternative to having their elderly ones live alone with no one to look after them. Other users expressed that putting their elderly folks in a retirement home was not an option.
TikTokers Debate The Idea Of Retirement Homes
Some TikTok users stood firmly against Reyes’ post, writing that the reason the TikToker as well who disapproved of these facilities have not had to care for a sick parent and as such have no idea of what it feels like to do so.
Other commenters are of the opinion that although these facilities have a place, they wished there was a better system. Another category of users stated that they would prefer that their relatives put them in a retirement community when they got old rather than be a burden to their children.
Elderly Abuse And High Cost
According to KPLC TV, 10% of Americans over the age of 60 have experienced elder abuse in their old age. However, Legal firm Goddard Law states that nursing home abuse is often underreported, with statistics stating that there are over 5 million folks affected by elder abuse annually.
A number of TikTok users took to the comments section to discuss the high cost of care in these facilities, adding some people cannot afford the cost of these institutions. Senior Living states that the average monthly cost for assisted living facilities ranges from about $3,000 to $7,000.