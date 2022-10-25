Man Bemoans The Life Of Senior Citizens In Retirement Homes, Sparks Debate

TikTok stills
TikTok | @zander_reyes

TikTok
Ashabi Azeez

A TikTok user has gone viral after he posted a video criticizing the condition of senior citizens in retirement homes. The viral video sparked debate from users on the platform over the treatment of people in retirement homes.

The Latest

'I Though I Was Insane': Worker Discovers The Secret Code Hidden In Walmart Products

'The Audacity!': Influencer Sparks Debate After Complaining That She Was Asked To Provide Free Content By Tights Brand

'Virgin River' Stars Try Out The Hilarious Tortilla TikTok Challenge

That Uncomfortable 'House Of The Dragon' Foot Scene Explained

Petition For A Reshoot Of 'Halloween Ends' Is Garnering A Lot Of Support

A TikToker Bemoans The State Of Retirement Homes

TikTok user Zander Reyes (@zander_reyes) sparked up a debate on the treatment of elderly citizens after they shared a video of senior citizens in a retirement home while expressing dissatisfaction with the state of these elderly people. Reyes shared a 10-second video featuring a clip of older-looking folks in a communal area while a TV set plays in a well-lit room. “Bust their a**es all their life and this is how they have to spend their last years. Heartbreaking,” a text overlay reads. Captioning the video, they wrote: “#dontputyourparentsinaretirementhome.”

TikTok

DoorDash Customer Is Flabbergasted After Receiving A Letter From Driver Complaining About Her 37% Tip

By Valeria Cova

The Rise In Assisted Living Facilities 

Per APlaceForMom, the concept of assisted living for older citizens began around the 1980s. However, in the USA, there are now over 28,900 assisted living communities in the USA and over 810,000 Americans in these facilities. These institutions offer various levels of care depending on the health status of individual residents.

TikTok users took to the comments section of Reyes’ video to express their various opinions on the subject. Some individuals were in support of the concept as they were a better alternative to having their elderly ones live alone with no one to look after them. Other users expressed that putting their elderly folks in a retirement home was not an option.

'We Actually Love You If You Order No Salt': TikToker Shockingly Reveals What They Do Now When Asked For Fresh Fries

'My Jaw Just Hit The Floor': DoorDash Customer Is Furious After Receiving Raw Rolls With Cooking Instructions

TikTokers Debate The Idea Of Retirement Homes

Some TikTok users stood firmly against Reyes’ post, writing that the reason the TikToker as well who disapproved of these facilities have not had to care for a sick parent and as such have no idea of what it feels like to do so.

Other commenters are of the opinion that although these facilities have a place, they wished there was a better system. Another category of users stated that they would prefer that their relatives put them in a retirement community when they got old rather than be a burden to their children.

Elderly Abuse And High Cost 

According to KPLC TV, 10% of Americans over the age of 60 have experienced elder abuse in their old age. However, Legal firm Goddard Law states that nursing home abuse is often underreported, with statistics stating that there are over 5 million folks affected by elder abuse annually.

A number of TikTok users took to the comments section to discuss the high cost of care in these facilities, adding some people cannot afford the cost of these institutions. Senior Living states that the average monthly cost for assisted living facilities ranges from about $3,000 to $7,000.

Read Next

Must Read

Sofia Vergara Works Up A Sweat In A Full Bodysuit

Anne Hathaway Mesmerizes In Silver Valentino Dress At NY Film Festival

This Laurence Fishburne Crime Thriller Movie Is Trending On Netflix

DoorDash Customer Is Flabbergasted After Receiving A Letter From Driver Complaining About Her 37% Tip

'I Couldn't Believe My Eyes': Guest Is Flabbergasted With The Type Of '24/7 Food' The Hotel Is Offering

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.