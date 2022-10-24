Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas rode through the city of Manhattan during a Citi Bike ride in NYC. The couple looked every bit sexy while cruising across the city. Here are all the details of their ride, including their outfits and bond so far.
Sophie Turner Rocks A See-Through Tank Top While Biking
Sophie Looked Like An Athlete In A Tank Top
Sophie, known for her part on Dark Phoenix and other amazing productions, showed fans her biking skills as she rode on the grounds of Greenwich Village wearing a white tank top. An Instagram post presented her rocking the top which was made with sheer material that made her black bra visible. Her bra straps peeped through the sides of her tank top which were paired with dark shorts, socks, and sneakers.
A fan account posted an image of her as she rode the Citi Bike on Instagram. Sophie's outfit which was completed with a pair of sunshades showed power and strength.
The English actress' time on the streets of Manhattan was of course not without her husband Joe. The American singer, for his part, rocked a white tee-shirt, dark face cap, blue jean pants, and white sneakers as he rode beside his wife.
According to reports, a ride on the public bicycle-sharing system costs $3.50 for 30 minutes. It cost an additional charge of $10.80 per hour.
How Did Sophie And Joe's Love Begin?
26-year-old Sophie and Joe,33, started dating in 2016, and by 2019 they were already married. The stars celebrated their union in two different wedding ceremonies on May 1 and June 29, 2019.
The couple has already expanded their brood with two girls. Their daughter Willa is already two years old and they gave birth to their second daughter this year, in mid-July.
What Is Joe Up To These Days?
Joe and his DNCE bandmates, drummer Jack Lawless and guitarist JinJoo Lee, recently did an acoustic cover of Come Clean. The track was originally made by fellow former Disney Channel star Hilary Duff.
Come Clean was featured on the soundtrack for the 34-year-old actress' 2004 film A Cinderella Story. It was also the theme song for MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.
A Look At Sophie's Career In Recent Times
Sophie blessed fans again with her acting mastery starring as Erica in Jennifer Kaylin Robinson's dark comedy Do Revenge, which premiered on September 16 on Netflix.
Back in July, the bullying revenge flick producer, Robinson revealed how impressed she was by the Game of Thrones album's performance. Happy with Sophie's presence on the set of the movie Robinson showed her with praise noting that Sophie was both funny and committed.