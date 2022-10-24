Kate Hudson Flaunts Her Toned Abs In A Bedazzled Dress

Kate Hudson is stunning as she shows off her toned abs in a gorgeous multicolor dress with a real cut-out. The actress and Fabletics partner recently proved that she'll rock more than the Fabletics sportswear brand she fronts - in an Instagram share, the blonde showed her glam side by going for a glittery and near-backless look while also showing off her toned tummy. The daughter to Goldie Hawn, looking years younger than her 43 years, posted a small gallery a few days ago, and fans have been gushing over the snaps ever since. Check them out below.
In photos shared with her 15.9 million followers, the Almost Famous star opened in semi-profile and mostly back to the camera as she headed up a swanky curved staircase.
All sparkles in a gold, pink, and blue sequin skirt, Kate went figure-hugging as she also opted to go ruched and bandeau style up top - her dress' upper half was a pale purple getup. Kate paired her dress with a blush pink bubble clutch, also turning around to face the camera as she flaunted a flawless face of makeup complete with highlighter, blush, and pink eyeshadow.
In a swipe, Kate struck a pose from the marbled staircase, here showing off the strapless and cut-out dress and her toned shoulders, arms, and abs. The dress did offer a strappy collared effect, this via bedazzled fabrics forming more of a necklace look. Kate also showed off the top's bow here, as she further drew attention to her figure.
In another image, the A-Lister went for a fun ponytail flick, with a caption also confirming her location in Madrid, Spain. She wrote: "@halpernstudio #madrid #glassonion." Fans have left over 140,000 likes. Talk show queen Kelly Ripa also left one, with socialite Paris Hilton ensuring she dropped a heart-eye emoji.
Kate might rock red carpet dresses, but she's also been busy showing off her sporty edge, as she continues her partnership with Fabletics. The brand is also known for being affiliated with singer Demi Lovato.
In 2021, Kate made headlines for shouting out Fabletics via a cute swimwear selfie. She explained that she celebrated by taking a selfie, working out, then taking a mirror selfie again, jumping in the pool, and having a cocktail. Along with that, she declared her love for spring break and spring/summer workouts.