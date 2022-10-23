Jenna Ortega Stuns In See-Through Valentino Dress

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in the upcoming Netflix series, Wednesday, is almost here, and the star has been making her necessary public appearances to promote interest in the movie.

Ortega joined top celebrities at Valentino's runway fashion show two weeks ago in Paris wearing a see-through black dress. The actress' outfit was very on-brand for Wednesday, as it had the right gothic aesthetic.

The comedic horror series isn't rated yet, but there are high hopes for it, especially with its ensemble cast.