Jenna Ortega Stuns In See-Through Valentino Dress

Close up of Jenna Ortega
Getty | Craig Barritt

Entertainment
chisom

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in the upcoming Netflix series, Wednesday, is almost here, and the star has been making her necessary public appearances to promote interest in the movie.

Ortega joined top celebrities at Valentino's runway fashion show two weeks ago in Paris wearing a see-through black dress. The actress' outfit was very on-brand for Wednesday, as it had the right gothic aesthetic.

The comedic horror series isn't rated yet, but there are high hopes for it, especially with its ensemble cast.

A Gothic Beauty At The Valentino Show

Jenna Ortega arrives at the Valentino fashion show in Paris
Getty | Christian Vierig

Ortega wore stunned in a black lace slip dress with printed floral embroidery. The short dress stopped on her knee but showed her skin through its exposed holes as Ortega wore only black underwear.

The actress paired her dress with pointed-toe platform pumps and a black leather long coat. She wore her brunette hair down with bangs and curls styled down with one end over her shoulder and the other tucked behind her ear.

The hairstyle exposed her understated diamond jewelry - stud earrings and a choker necklace.

The Valentino After-Party In Paris

Jenna Ortega in a mini yellow dress at the Valentino after party
Getty | Jacopo Raule

Ortega in Valentino is a discovery as she changes into a yellow minidress at the after-party. She wore the same black sky-high pumps with a thin ankle strap with the cutout mini dress.

The Wednesday actress paired her dress with a pink Valentino logo purse decorated with a gold link chain handle. She kept her makeup light, wearing only black eyeliner and creamy nude lipstick as seen on Instagram.

Speaking About Wednesday In Comic Con

Jenna Ortega at Comic Con
Getty | Monica Schipper

Ortega attended Comic Con to promote Wednesday by speaking about the character alongside her co-stars Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, and the showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough. She attended the event in a blue jean two-piece Caribbean skirt and jacket lined with red threads.

The actress paired the outfit with a t-crossed red Valentino platform pumps matching her threading. Ortega accessorized her shoes with black fishnet stockings matching her lace bralette.

Wednesday Is Coming In November

Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Ortega and Luis Guzman at ComicCon New York
Getty | Craig Barritt

Wednesday will premiere in November on Netflix on Wednesday the 23rd. The actress stars as the titular character Wednesday Addams, the moody and troublesome daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, created by Tim Burton.

It's centered around her being in Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for supernatural beings, and discovering dangerous occult secrets. The series also features Christina Ricci, who played the character in the 1998 movie, The Addams Family and would also star in this series but as a new character - Marilyn Thornton.

