Watch Dua Lipa Dance In Sexy Bodysuit

Accolades for the Future Nostalgia singer don't just come via her music. Dua is fresh from a post shouting out the Booker Prize, where she was recently invited to speak.

"Reading gives me so much joy, so it was an absolute honour to speak last night at the Booker Prize ceremony," the brunette said, adding: "Thank you to the Booker Prize Foundation for having me. I loved all of the shortlisted books without exception but special congratulations to Shehan Karunatilaka for winning with his remarkable novel The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida. ~ watch my full speech on @service95."