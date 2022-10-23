Dua Lipa is shaking her stuff with sensual moves as she thrills fans on stage. The Prisoner hitmaker recently busted out moves while in 2022's biggest bodysuit trend, going for a pale and pastel one-piece and flaunting her yoga-honed body to the max. Dua shimmied around while belting out a number, putting her music's passion into her vocals and letting it continue through her body language.
Watch Dua Lipa Dance In Sexy Bodysuit
The Latest
DoorDash Customer Is Flabbergasted After Receiving A Letter From Driver Complaining About Her 37% Tip
'I Just Work Here': H-E-B Worker Shares Relatable Frustrations About Customers Complaining About Lack Of Apple Pay
'You Added Bacon To My Ice Cream!': Customer Shares Major Fail After Trying To Use McDonald’s AI Drive-Thru
Stunning With Shimmying Dance
Dua made sure fans glued their eyes to her toned legs, flat stomach, and curvy hips as she shook them around in her sleeveless and pantless bodysuit. Going sparkly and with a cut-out, sheer chest panel, the British star 100% nailed it, from the long hair to the stockings.
Booker Prize Win
Accolades for the Future Nostalgia singer don't just come via her music. Dua is fresh from a post shouting out the Booker Prize, where she was recently invited to speak.
"Reading gives me so much joy, so it was an absolute honour to speak last night at the Booker Prize ceremony," the brunette said, adding: "Thank you to the Booker Prize Foundation for having me. I loved all of the shortlisted books without exception but special congratulations to Shehan Karunatilaka for winning with his remarkable novel The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida. ~ watch my full speech on @service95."
Fashion Deals
Dua continues her solid endorsement grip on the fashion face, and one brand has likely paid top dollar to secure her. Dua fronts luxury Italian designer Versace and now has a close relationship with the label's big boss, Donatella Versace. Earlier this year, while posing poolside and bikini-clad, Lipa further confirmed that she's now the face of Evian Water.
Big Dior Fragrance Gig
Model Bella Hadid largely fronts Dior Beauty, but it looks like there's room for more at the French fashion house. Dua joined them in 2019, with 2022 seeing a big rebrand as the singer fronts the Libre scent.
"I stand for the importance of being confident, strong and powerful and of not compromising on who you are, what you do and what you believe in, of always being proud of the things you do, and I feel that goes down very well with the same philosophy behind [the] Yves Saint Laurent new fragrance," the ex to Anwar Hadid wrote on her Instagram. Dua is now reported to be hosting comedian and anchor Trevor Noah.