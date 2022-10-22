Jennifer Lawrence Stuns In This Tight Mini Dress

Jennifer Lawrence gained a lot of fame thanks to The Hunger Games; however, her victory came at a cost. In a Variety article, Lawrence spoke about her career as part of the London Festival's "Screen Talk" series. She was open about her successful year in 2012 and the subsequent triumphs, but she also admitted that things weren't going so well in the background.
“I think I lost a sense of control. Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar [for 2012’s Silver Lining Playbook], I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision. When I reflect now, I can’t think of those following years [because there was] just a loss of control.”
Lawrence took a three-year break from the big screen to get married and have a child, and she is now eager to make a triumphant comeback. She claimed that it feels intimate to her for the first time in a long time, and it is evident that she has done extensive soul-searching to arrive at this conclusion. We can not wait to see all she has in store for us.