Lili Reinhart is stunning in a nude-colored and strapless dress as she affords a pared-down and sexy feel while posing for Vanity Fair. The Riverdale actress has every magazine around running after her, and Vanity Fair has now secured her for a profile. Lili, 26, posed for a series of sensual photos now circulating Instagram as fans gush over her, and the camel-colored palette seemed to be the theme throughout.
Lili Reinhart Stuns In Tight Strapless Dress
The Latest
Stuns While Going Strapless
Photos shared to the magazine and social media showed the blonde looking flawless as she posed in a strapless and figure-hugging light brown dress with textured fabrics. Shot in a studio and against a plain backdrop, Lili wrapped both arms across her chest as she showed hints of her cleavage while ditching all accessories.
Showing off her toned arms and shoulders, Lili sent the camera a direct gaze, also wearing her blonde locks all wavy and in a bob swept over to one side. The American star went for minimal makeup as she wore light blush and a stained lip, also wearing tan eyeshadow to match her dress.
Looking Gorgeous For Vanity Fair
Further photos also included a snap of Reinhart in fishnets and shacket look as she continued the nude-colored trend.
Lili also posted a similar-themed look to her Instagram, wearing a tan winter coat from classic luxury designer Max Mara. "She means business, people," the actress captioned her snap.
Picking And Choosing
Lili is best known for starring on the CW series Riverdale, plus the movie Hustlers, costarring singer Jennifer Lopez.
"I was always very picky about my scripts. I just look for great stories. It has to be a compelling story with compelling characters, and that’s a high bar. But again, I only want to do the best. Maybe that’s cocky of me to say, but I don’t care," she told Who What Wear.
Critical, Too
Earlier this year, Lili made headlines for speaking out against Kim Kardashian's weight loss, after the 41-year-old mogul dropped 16 pounds to fit into her Met Gala dress - Kim has since lost more weight.
'So wrong. So f****d on 100s of levels. To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word," Lili wrote of Kim's decision to drop the weight for the event.