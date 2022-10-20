Lili Reinhart Stuns In Tight Strapless Dress

Photos shared to the magazine and social media showed the blonde looking flawless as she posed in a strapless and figure-hugging light brown dress with textured fabrics. Shot in a studio and against a plain backdrop, Lili wrapped both arms across her chest as she showed hints of her cleavage while ditching all accessories.

Showing off her toned arms and shoulders, Lili sent the camera a direct gaze, also wearing her blonde locks all wavy and in a bob swept over to one side. The American star went for minimal makeup as she wore light blush and a stained lip, also wearing tan eyeshadow to match her dress.