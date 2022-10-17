Halloween fright this season has hit a new level as many people have peed their pants after seeing the new horror slasher, Terrifier 2. The spooky movie has gotten over $2.3 million on just 700 screens since its release last week. However, as this eerie piece keeps getting more viewers, so is the gruesome reaction from fans increasing.
'The Guy Behind Me Passed Out!': This Brutal Horror Movie Is Causing People To Faint And Vomit In Movie Theaters
Fans' Reaction After Seeing 'Terrifier 2'
Many movie lovers have indeed been terrified by Terrifier 2 and some have shared their experiences on social media. A fan posted a photo of officials who were attending to a seemly distressed customer on Twitter and the caption read, "Terrifier 2 my friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommended."
Another fan raved on Twitter about people's reactions while watching the eerie piece in a cinema. The tweet revealed that some passed out while the movie played on and another was heard puking loudly in the bathroom.
Someone else tweeted about puking in a popcorn pack and there have been countless tweets about gruesome reactions from viewers. But, despite the disturbing reactions, fans recommended Terrifier 2 to interested viewers. A fan even tweeted about being thrilled that a movie could draw such responses from people.
What ‘Terrifier 2’ Is About
In Terrifier 2, Art, a sadistic clown is resurrected and reinstated himself in Miles County where he targets a teenage girl, Sienna, and her younger brother. Art is regarded as one of the most creepy clowns in cinema as the eerie character never speaks. Terrifier 2 is a sequel of the 2016 movie Terrifier. The movie premiered at FrightFest on August 29th, and many fans believed the sequel is better than the first.
More Juicy Details About 'Terrifier 2'
Terrifier 2, like 2016's Terrifier, was directed by Damien Leone. The movie features Jenna Kanell as Tara Heyes, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes, and David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown. Filming for the new horror piece began in October 2019 but production was put on hold in March 2020 due to COVID-19.
Despite the delay, Leone released a teaser trailer for Terrifier 2 in July 2020, and by July 2021, he announced that filming had wrapped up. With 250 verified ratings, Rotten Tomato's Tomatometer scores the new release 89%. The audience score was rounded at 90%.
The Brain Behind 'Terrifier 2'
Aside from Leone, other contributors to the wonderful piece include Phil Falcone, Steven Della Salla, Jason Leavy, and Michael Leavy. The Executive producers are Cairo Ben Amen II, Joshua Anderson, Steven Caruso, Lisa Falcone, Hank Greenberg, Marcus McGill, Larry Bilello, Thomas Smith, and Steven Barton.
While the first Terrifier received criticism from some fans who claimed the movie lacked sufficient narrative, Terrifier 2 has gotten lots of recommendations from horror movie fans.