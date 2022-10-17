'The Guy Behind Me Passed Out!': This Brutal Horror Movie Is Causing People To Faint And Vomit In Movie Theaters

Many movie lovers have indeed been terrified by Terrifier 2 and some have shared their experiences on social media. A fan posted a photo of officials who were attending to a seemly distressed customer on Twitter and the caption read, "Terrifier 2 my friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommended."

Another fan raved on Twitter about people's reactions while watching the eerie piece in a cinema. The tweet revealed that some passed out while the movie played on and another was heard puking loudly in the bathroom.

Someone else tweeted about puking in a popcorn pack and there have been countless tweets about gruesome reactions from viewers. But, despite the disturbing reactions, fans recommended Terrifier 2 to interested viewers. A fan even tweeted about being thrilled that a movie could draw such responses from people.