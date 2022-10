When a prolific author like Stephen King praises your movie, then you know the storyline and delivery hit all the right spots. With streaming platforms like Netflix, it's no surprise that busy people like King can catch their favorite movies at any time.

The renowned author shared his thoughts on a new action-packed Netflix original, Lou, via Twitter. The movie has a 70% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a weighted average of 6.1/10 on IMDb so, King's not the only one impressed.