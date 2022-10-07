Zendaya Stuns In Retro See-Through Braless Top

Close up of Zendaya
Getty | Dominique Charriau

Entertainment
chisom

Zendaya is one of the youngest fashion icons in the world with a style that was recognized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) last year. Around that period, she became the face of several magazines including Interview's December Winter issue.

The 25-year-old tapped into the Eighties disco as inspiration for her photoshoot from the big hair to the futuristic outfits. Behind-the-scenes clips also show that Zendaya draws influence from all aspects of her career - dance, acting, and singing - for her photoshoots.

The Latest

'Poor Workers!': Chick-fil-A Manager Causes Uproar For Charging Employees For Lemonade

Watch Gal Gadot's Stylish Outfit Changes

'RHOSLC' Star Heather Gay Reveals Her Obsession With Fillers

CEO Laughs Off Unfair Job Conditions, Loses Entire Department Responsible for $100 Million Worth Of Deals

Things You Didn't Know About 'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly

Zendaya's Futuristic Style

Close up of Zendaya blowing a kiss at Paris Fashion Week
Getty | Dominique Charriau

The young Emmy-award-winning actress posed in a sheer wetsuit showing her boobs meshed into a stretchy material of cape sleeves and a high neckline. The draped blue top rested on her underwear while she wore white knee-high boots to complete the look.

Her big frizzy hair was also reminiscent of the sixties with its high and bold waves. Zendaya's makeup also sent a clear message that this was a futuristic glam with its powdery white exaggerated winged shadow.

Entertainment

Paris Jackson Moves Out Of Topanga Home And Into Hollywood Hills

By Fatima Araos

Big Hair Is In Vogue

Side profile of Zendaya at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards
Getty | Michael Buckner

Zendaya's love for big hair didn't stop with the photo shoot as she incorporated it into her Primetime Emmy Awards show look this year. In outtakes shared by Interview Mag, the model showed her dancing skills in more futuristic outfits from workout suits to sky-high stiletto platform heels, and of course, the crowning glory - her Big Sixties Hair.

The extra pictures also featured a special accessory - different designs of sunglasses - which elevated each outfit beyond its already unique style.

This Action-Packed Keanu Reeves Movie Is Finally On Netflix

NBA's Justin Holiday Lists Indiana Mansion For $2.3 Million

The Talk Of Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya in the crowd
Getty | Arnold Jerocki

It's been almost a year now, and Zendaya proved that she can pull off any style with as much panache. Her bedazzled bodysuit worn underneath mini shorts and an oversized blazer for the Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week is on every best-dressed list for the season.

Zendaya didn't need big hair to make this work, but you couldn't miss her striking face accentuated by a sleeked-back hairstyle.

Excelling In Her Career

Zendaya at the Emmy Awards 2022
Getty | Michael Buckner

Although she's in fashion mode right now (you get to have phases when you're multitalented) Zendaya had a great acting run this year. She became the youngest two-time Primetime Emmy Award-winning Best Actress for a TV Drama.

With a renewed Euphoria and the second part of Dune coming soon, she's definitely here to stay and might win a trifecta at the Emmys along the way! Meanwhile, gaze at this cute Instagram picture of the actress caressing her award in the middle of the road.

Read Next

Must Read

NBA's Justin Holiday Lists Indiana Mansion For $2.3 Million

Jennifer Garner Shows Off 'Super-Flirty' Halloween Costume

This Gerard Butler Movie Is #1 On Netflix

A Look Inside Lindsey Vonn's Luxurious Beverly Hills Mansion

Lindsey Vonn And P.K. Subban Sell Beverly Hills Villa For $6.9 Million

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.