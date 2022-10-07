Zendaya Stuns In Retro See-Through Braless Top

Zendaya is one of the youngest fashion icons in the world with a style that was recognized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) last year. Around that period, she became the face of several magazines including Interview's December Winter issue.

The 25-year-old tapped into the Eighties disco as inspiration for her photoshoot from the big hair to the futuristic outfits. Behind-the-scenes clips also show that Zendaya draws influence from all aspects of her career - dance, acting, and singing - for her photoshoots.