'RHOSLC' Star Heather Gay Reveals Her Obsession With Fillers

Heather Gay smiling
Getty | Getty Images

Entertainment
Geri Green

Reality star Heather Gay is talking fillers, stating that she's on the "lazy" side when it comes to self-care, but there's one treatment she absolutely won't skip. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is joining the likes of mogul Kylie Jenner when it comes to admitting she's a fan of injectables, and she's dished all in a new interview with Page Six Beauty.

Heather was open about parts of her face and neck that she feels need the odd tweak. She was even happy to name-drop the brands of products and procedures she turns to and swears by.

A Little Tweak Here And There

In her interview, Heather revealed: “I get Botox, filler in my lips. I get Sculptra, which is like a collagen stimulator,” adding: “Yesterday, they did a thing on my neck for the neck lines. So for someone that’s lazy and avoids self-care, I get every damn thing that comes across the menu.”

Owner Perks

There's a sweet spot for Heather, though, who owns her own Beauty Lab + Laser med spa. “And I get it all for free because I’m the owner," the blonde continued.

The Bravo face did, however, admit that she isn't a giant fan of anything too painful, stating: “I’m not opposed to any injectables but the truth is, it hurts and I try to avoid pain in every area of my life — even if it’s going to make me look better. I could work out if I wanted to. Too much pain!” 

Prevent, Prevent, Prevent

Heather also dished on her mindset when it comes to using injectables. “[It’s] preventative, to maintain cruise-control speed,” she said. “You don’t have to accelerate or decelerate, but you have to maintain cruise control, which means maintenance. It’s all about maintenance!”

Beauty Lab + Laser, meanwhile, tells anyone poking around its website: "know you need the best trained medical experts when it comes to injections and we also know that you need those same medical experts to check their egos and own personal idea of what is beautiful at the door when it comes to YOUR face and how YOU want to look."

'Buy The Lips'

The website's mission statement doesn't beat about the bush, adding: "Your version of perfection is attainable, and we are here to help you achieve it. The Lab Loves You! And remember… Life is Short. Buy the Lips."

Also confessing to using fillers have been stars including Halle Berry, Cameron Diaz, Cindy Crawford, and Naomi Watts.

