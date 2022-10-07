'RHOSLC' Star Heather Gay Reveals Her Obsession With Fillers

Reality star Heather Gay is talking fillers, stating that she's on the "lazy" side when it comes to self-care, but there's one treatment she absolutely won't skip. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is joining the likes of mogul Kylie Jenner when it comes to admitting she's a fan of injectables, and she's dished all in a new interview with Page Six Beauty.

Heather was open about parts of her face and neck that she feels need the odd tweak. She was even happy to name-drop the brands of products and procedures she turns to and swears by.