Could Keanu Reeves Be The Next Thanos?

Close up of Keanu Reeves laughing
Keanu Reeves has been one of the most loved action movie actors since his time as Neo in The Matrix, so many wonder why he never joined the biggest comic book adaptation franchise! Despite several rumors dating as far back as 2019, Reeves hasn't made his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) acting debut.

First, we thought he'd star in Captain Marvel alongside Brie Larson, Jude Law, and Lashana Lynch but that never happened, not even with the upcoming sequel. Then, we thought he'd join the Eternals as a demigod alongside Salma Hayek, but that too didn't manifest.

What went wrong?

Why Not 'The Eternals'?

Early negotiations were supposedly underway in 2019 for Reeves to join the MCU through the new The Eternals franchise despite his commitment to the John Wick franchise. Upon release of the first cast list, Reeves was nowhere to be found even though Marvel moved some pieces around.

Angelina Jolie remained on the cast but swapped roles with Gemma Chan who played Sersi instead as the veteran actress became the troubled Thena. It wasn't the first time Reeves was rumored to join the MCU.

What Went Wrong?

In 2015, fans thought The Matrix star would be Dr. Stephen Strange but the role went to Benedict Cumberbatch, and has stayed with him ever since. Then years later, they thought he'd join the Captain Marvel cast as Yon-Rogg but that also fell through.

One recurrent thing is that the filming of these movies clashed with the John Wick franchise which also started in 2014 and hasn't ended yet. In 2019, the third installment of the franchise hit the cinema with Reeves reprising his titular role.

No MCU Debut Until 'John Wick' Is Over

Once again, rumors of Reeves joining the MCU have started swirling, and this time the sources are even more surer than the last three times. Unlike the previous times when information leaked and business talks fell through, we won't know until we know.

The alleged source likened the role to that of Harry Styles as Eros in The Eternals and Charlize Theron as Clea in Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. In essence, it'll be a cameo role.

'John Wick: Chapter Four'

Meanwhile, Reeves is gearing up for the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise set to hit the cinemas next year. According to the director, Chad Stahelski, there might be a fifth chapter that they'll film during or after the press tour for Chapter Four. We're getting another star-studded cast on March 24, 2023, including Bill Skarsgård. Until his schedule clears, we're not getting Reeves in the MCU.

