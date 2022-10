Even though he's been one of the best big men in the league for years now, people continue to overlook Deandre Ayton.

He's made great strides as a defender and played a key role in the Phoenix Suns' success two years ago when they made the NBA Finals. However, it seems like the organization was on the fence about signing him to a max contract extension.

Eventually, they were forced to pay up instead of losing him in free agency, but the damage was already done.