Miranda Lambert Rocks The Stage In A Bedazzled Mini Skirt

Miranda Lambert is sizzling in a bold and electric-blue mini skirt and matching top as she goes bedazzled on stage amid her high-profile Las Vegas Residency. The country singer and Idyllwind founder has been taking Sin City by storm this fall, and photos of her looks have been turning heads as she continues to up her style game.

Going for an edgy cowgirl look complete with fishnets and cowboy booties, Miranda upped the ante in a thigh-skimming shirt dress while performing recently. The ex to Blake Shelton showed off her killer legs and her power vocals, and both are all fans can talk about.