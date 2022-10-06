Miranda Lambert Rocks The Stage In A Bedazzled Mini Skirt

Miranda Lambert
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Geri Green

Miranda Lambert is sizzling in a bold and electric-blue mini skirt and matching top as she goes bedazzled on stage amid her high-profile Las Vegas Residency. The country singer and Idyllwind founder has been taking Sin City by storm this fall, and photos of her looks have been turning heads as she continues to up her style game.

Going for an edgy cowgirl look complete with fishnets and cowboy booties, Miranda upped the ante in a thigh-skimming shirt dress while performing recently. The ex to Blake Shelton showed off her killer legs and her power vocals, and both are all fans can talk about.

Livin' It Up In Vegas

Miranda Lambert
Getty | John Shearer

Miranda opted for a knotted finish as she added pops of yellow gold into her blue dress. The "Wildcard" singer also flashed the flesh as she went mini, but she kept her country vibes strong by adding in a cowboy hat as she rocked the mic.

"It’s kind of like the style I’ve been doing lately, just country-western with a lot of rhinestones and fringe, and some fire maybe, so, very excited about that," she told ET of her current outfit choices.

Hubby By Her Side

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
Getty | RB/Bauer-Griffin

Miranda continues to make headlines for flaunting her marriage to former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin - the two tied the knot in 2019. Hubby Brendan, who accompanied Miranda during her summer Airstream road trip this year, spoke out in support of his wife's Residency, stating:

"Every single night I’ll be watching her do what she does best."

Meanwhile, Miranda opened up on her summer travels, stating: "We went in our airstream out west. I had no makeup, no blow dryer, no curling iron, nothing for 20 days. It was amazing. We saw rivers, we kayaked, we hiked."

'Ready' For Vegas

Miranda Lambert
Getty | RB/Bauer-Griffin

Of how the travels prepped her for her prestigious Las Vegas slot, Miranda continued: "It got us ready for Vegas. We're going to Vegas on Sept. 12th to start rehearsals for our residency. It was a good reset button before the craziness."

Also known for holding Las Vegas Residencies are singers Christina Aguilera, and Britney Spears, plus fellow country singer Carrie Underwood.

Thankful For It All

Miranda Lambert
Getty | Jason Kempin

Gushing over decades of success and a Grammy win, Miranda also noted:

"I have lived and breathed country music for as long as I can remember. I think I won my first ACM in 2005, and so it seems crazy [that] I’m standing here still. I’m just thankful for the fans for all these years of dedication and love. They’ve grown with me through the years and have accepted me and my music, whatever phase of life I’m in, and I’m so thankful."

