Netflix Cancels Another Anticipated Comic Book Adaptation

It's not looking good for Netflix as more show cancellations roll in, leading to a loss of subscribers. According to a Variety exclusive, Grendel isn't coming to the streaming service anytime soon as the show meets its end even before it begins.

In a bid to meet the growing demand of the streaming community, Netflix joined its competitors in searching for original production materials that'll hook their audiences. We've seen it with Hemlock's Grove, and the upcoming School for Good and Evil. Unfortunately, Grendel wouldn't join the list of comic book adaptations on Netflix.

