Netflix Cancels Another Anticipated Comic Book Adaptation

It's not looking good for Netflix as more show cancellations roll in, leading to a loss of subscribers. According to a Variety exclusive, Grendel isn't coming to the streaming service anytime soon as the show meets its end even before it begins.

In a bid to meet the growing demand of the streaming community, Netflix joined its competitors in searching for original production materials that'll hook their audiences. We've seen it with Hemlock's Grove, and the upcoming School for Good and Evil. Unfortunately, Grendel wouldn't join the list of comic book adaptations on Netflix.

'Grendel' Is Leaving Netflix

News of the cancellation came as a surprise because the supposed adaptation already had a cast and showrunner since the end of 2021. The good news is that the producers are still interested in bringing the characters to life and will sell to interested parties.

With its intriguing storyline, there's no doubt the show would garner viewers for whichever streaming platform decides to take on its release.

All About Grendel

Grendel tells the story of a writer and assassin, Hunter Rose, who spends his life-fighting crime in New York. He's an antihero like the Punisher, as he kills in vengeance and for justice, depending on the victim.

In its first season, Netflix intended to make it an eight-part series and tapped Abubakr Ali from Katy Keene as the lead actor. Other notable names on the cast included Madeline Zima (Californication), Erik Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Emma Ho (Star Trek: New Worlds), and Jaime Ray Newman (Dopesick).

Netflix's 'The Addams Family' Adaptation

Netflix's refusal of Grendel isn't the end of dark comic adaptations on the streaming platform. Last month, the service released The Sandman to critical acclaim, and next month, it'll recapture the heart of subscribers with its adaptation of Tim Burton's Addams Family.

The series focuses on Wednesday and has gathered anticipation based on its trailer and teasers. The titular character is embodied by Jenna Ortega, who first wowed in the thriller series, You.

What's Coming To Netflix This October?

Other adaptations coming to Netflix this October and beyond include a live-action series of Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Witcher, Mr. Harrigan's Phone, Black Samurai, The School for Good and Evil, and Nimona.

The Gray Man and Blonde are two adaptations already on the streaming platform for the viewing pleasure of its subscribers. Be sure to renew your subscription if you're interested in any of these adaptations.

