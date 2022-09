Storm Reid turned heads at the Milan Fashion Week Prada show and has kept everyone talking for days since then. The 19-year-old actress joined the Italian fashion house about four years ago and hasn't taken her foot off the pedal in style.

The Euphoria actress serves back-to-back fashion statements at premiere events and fashion shows proving she's really a force to reckon with in the fashion space!

Keep reading to see the mirror disc dress that everyone won't stop gushing about.