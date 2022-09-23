Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Own The Power PDA Trend!

Close up of Megan Fox
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
chisom

Megan Fox and her fiancé Colson Baker a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly, own the "Power PDA" trend, but that's not for everyone. If you remember the teenage dirtbag era, then you'll understand the mixed feelings about this new dating style where fans polarize between loving the attention and staring awkwardly.

Power PDA is taking Public Displays of Affection to another level and is common amongst Rockstar celebrities. Fox and MGK aren't the only connoisseurs of this trend, but they're at the top of the headlines more often than not.

Earlier this month, Fox attended Beyoncé's Roller Disco-themed party with MGK, and you trust the duo to pack on the PDA. The Transformers alum wore a silver-themed outfit of a triangle bra cropped top, high-waist bedazzled mini shorts, and knee-high white leg warmers worn over shimmery stockings.

She topped it off with silver accessories, including a platform sandal, and wore her long black hair straight. When you swipe to the end of the post above, you'll see her and MGK in their element (all cuddled up in public.)

A New Couple In Town?

Another couple "guilty" of the Power PDA trend is Kravis - Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker. Unsurprisingly, they're close with Fox and MGK, so it was inevitable that the former would build a friendship with Kourtney.

The two women proved that Power PDA isn't restricted to romantic relationships as they shared outtakes of their SKIMS photoshoot. Fox and Kardashian cling to each other like lovers on the toilet seat as the latter straddles the former, and they make faces at the camera.

Something Different With MGK

Fox wasn't like this with past lovers and ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, whom she officially divorced in 2021. Although they have three children together, the duo never got handsy in public except for the occasional red carpet kiss.

With MGK, however, things are different and Fox opened up about their relationship when he proposed via Instagram.

Going Through Hell And Back Together

Fox wrote,

"We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him and just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

