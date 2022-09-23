Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Own The Power PDA Trend!

Megan Fox and her fiancé Colson Baker a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly, own the "Power PDA" trend, but that's not for everyone. If you remember the teenage dirtbag era, then you'll understand the mixed feelings about this new dating style where fans polarize between loving the attention and staring awkwardly.

Power PDA is taking Public Displays of Affection to another level and is common amongst Rockstar celebrities. Fox and MGK aren't the only connoisseurs of this trend, but they're at the top of the headlines more often than not.