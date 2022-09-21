'This Is The Most Humiliating Moment Of My Life!': Margot Robbie On Barbie Movie Set Leaks

Margot Robbie as Barbie Roberts in Greta Gerwig's live-action adaptation of everyone's childhood fabulous fashionista is one of the most anticipated 2023 movies. That's why when pictures of the actress and her co-star, Ryan Gosling, who's playing her love interest Ken, leaked, fans were ecstatic.

Before the leak, Gerwig's production team shared a first look still showing Robbie in a pretty dress driving Barbie's signature pink convertible. However, the movie set leaking wasn't in the plans, and Robbie and the team were mortified when they realized it.