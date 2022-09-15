Everyone has an idol, some of them end up disappointing their fans a few times over their career, but it is hard to be perfect when you are constantly under the public eye. However, some celebrities had been constantly so unamusing that they have earned the honorary title of one of Hollywood's most hated stars.
Celebrities Who Are Awful Humans In Real Life
The Latest
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts might be known for having one of the most famous and beautiful smiles to date, but apparently, Hollywood also knows her as a nightmare. The rumors started back in 1991 when she portrayed Tinkerbell in Steven Spielberg's Hook, and her co-stars and the crew had a rough time working with the actress. In the following years, Roberts was involved in several controversies, including her shady actions against her current husband's ex Vera Steimberg.
Guy Fieri
The famous Food Network personality Guy Fieri has often been described as obnoxious despite his comedic outcomes on TV. People hate many things about Fieri, starting with the fact that he might be a famous chef, but he never went to culinary school and lacks certain knowledge that should make up for his ego, which not even his employees can stand.
Fieri is known for constantly objectifying women and making inappropriate jokes, along with several accusations of homophobia he has received in the past.
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell, one of the original supermodels of the 90s, is an inspiration for millions of people worldwide, but that doesn't mean she has her fair number of haters. Campbell has a long history of losing her temper, especially with her assistants and housemaids, who have accused her of attacking and verbally abusing them.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth's haters can't stand her at all; her luxurious lifestyle has received a lot of hate on the Internet over every comment she makes and everything she posts. Her eccentricity has always made her stand out in Hollywood, but she can take it very far with her brand Goop, just like when she was selling her infamous 'This Smells Like My Vagina' candle.
Tom Cruise
It is not a secret Tom Cruise is a very active member of The Church of Scientology, so much so that it resulted in the breakdown of his marriage with Katie Holmes and cutting off with his daughter, Suri. Though his movies are a worldwide hit, his productions come with a price, since he's been known for being a control freak on set and creating tension among co-workers.
Zooey Deschanel
New Girl's star Zooey Deschanel may be an expert in portraying the girl next door; still, her quirkiness has reached a limit among people who are tired of seeing her do the same role. Ironically, fans who had met her had said she is far from being the adorable girl she plays, but she's rather rude and hard to work with.
James Corden
James Corden is a close friend of many celebrities, and his bubbly personality has increased his ratings on The Late Late Show over the last few years, but Corden is far from being as nice as he acts. His employees had talked about the downturns of working with the host since there has been a lot of mistreatment in the past borderline degrading. Fans had also exposed Corden's attitude, who often relys on his popularity to be rude to anyone who doesn't do what he wants when he wants.
Jennifer Lopez
The diva Jennifer Lopez makes justice to her reputation. Apparently, she is very hard to work with and has a problem with everything, including talking to other people who aren't part of her team. She recently received some backlash after speaking about how much she hated to share the Super Bowl stage with Shakira during the 2020 halftime show.
Charlie Sheen
The actor is such a troublemaker that he is 'blacklisted' across Hollywood. Charlie Sheen's problematic behaviors cost him to lose his starring role in the sitcom Two And A Half Men since it became challenging to keep up with his constant lateness to set and violent reactions. He has also been involved in several scandals due to his sex addiction, drug abuse, credit card fraud, and his feud with Chuck Lorre, who fired him from the role that made him one of the highest-paid actors.
Amy Schumer
Though Amy Schumer's career is extensive, it is a little questionable. She is friends with many celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian, whom she helped write her 2021 SNL monologue. Still, other comedians would prefer to stay away from her because she has a reputation for stealing material. On the other hand, her humor tends to be inappropriate and badly taken by the public, like her routine at the 2022 Oscars Ceremony.
Steven Seagal
His career was so successful that there wasn't a person who didn't enjoy watching a movie starring Steven Seagal; however, his name started to be a synonym for 'bully.' Seagal has fame for complaining about everything, which turned him into one of the worst Saturday Night Live hosts to date, and he was sued by one of his assistants for sexual harassment.
Spike Lee
The biggest issue with Spike Lee is that he can't take criticism very well, but he's not afraid of giving his piece of mind when something doesn't sit right for him. While others find his college speeches about racism inspiring, some find it unmotivated and disappointing, especially when he leaves the students with countless questions.
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron isn't very popular among other celebrities, especially those who had had the opportunity to work with her in the past. People constantly struggle listening to her opinions and find it challenging to make her change her mind when things aren't how she wants them. Theron has also been tagged as unempathetic and cold after she dragged some of her co-workers, such as calling Tom Hardy insecure during the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road.
Mike Myers
You might remember Mike Myers from his iconic roles in Austin Powers, Shrek, or The Cat in The Hat, yet he stopped being cast in Hollywood due to his diva behavior. Everyone who worked in a set with Myers said it was a total nightmare, and he was brazenly unfair in firing people because he wasn't treated as he wanted. It all went downhill after he released The Love Guru, and the public wasn't amused with his humor anymore.
Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler has been out of the acting world for several years. Some people believe her reputation caused her to stop being cast since sometimes her fame got a little over her head, and she has had some unpleasing encounters with fans. Though she doesn't seem to have any issues with other celebrities, the public disliked her role as Arwen in the Lord of The Ring movies.
Jennifer Lawrence
Even though Jennifer Lawrence is a beloved and awarded actress, she isn't thrilled meeting fans. She doesn't enjoy being in the public eye, so she tends to act rudely to avoid unpleasant encounters; while some of her followers respect her behavior, others find it hateful. On the other hand, many of her haters come from when she gave her opinion on politics and the wage gap between female and male actors.
Johnny Depp
There are many reasons why people hate Johnny Depp, the once-beloved actor was officially 'blacklisted' in Hollywood after the domestic violence allegations from his ex-partner Amber Heard, but he's got a bad reputation for way more time. His struggle with drugs and alcohol made him difficult to work with whenever he showed to set.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones haters dislike her because of the luxurious life that she proudly brags about. Though she used to have a successful career that even got her an Oscar for her role in Chicago, she now prefers to stay in her dreamy home with her kids and appear alongside her husband, Michael Douglas.
Michael Jordan
He might be one of the greatest basketball players of this time, but Michael Jordan isn't as excellent as a person. His arrogant personality has caused him to be banned from country clubs and be hated by restaurant employees that had to bear his mistreatments without even receiving a tip. He also has a lot of issues with other celebrities, such as Steve Kerr, who he punched in the face, and Charles Barkley and Bill Cartwright.
Ellen DeGeneres
Harsh is one of the words people often use to describe Ellen DeGeneres. Her employees had many rough encounters with the TV host over the tiniest issues confirming her reputation. Meanwhile, she has received backlash over her interviews with many celebrities because they can be perceived as rude or inappropriate.
Katie Couric
Couric is one of the most famous broadcast personalities in America, but her thoughts on women described in her memoir let it be very clear that she wasn't a female ally. This could be intuited since her relationship with Ann Curry wasn't the best, as she often ridiculed her to tear down her confidence.
Tobey Maguire
Spiderman's starring star, Tobey Maguire, has a reputation of being a 'bad loser.' This rumor started in 2014 after he played poker with Molly Bloom, where he allegedly behaved poorly, and that is why people think he inspires Michael's Cera character in Molly's Game. Maguire is also disliked because of his former partying lifestyle along with his long-time friend Leonardo DiCaprio and because his fame got to his head like many other celebrities.
Mariah Carey
The pop diva has had countless occasions where her personality hasn't been the highlight of the moment. Mariah Carey has had decades of hits, but through all of those years, she has been involved in many controversies due to her selfish behavior.
Gordon Ramsay
By watching a Hell's Kitchen episode, you could immediately tell that Gordon Ramsay might not be such a good person. He constantly verbally abuses his pupils, pushing them over the edge, and most of the people who had worked with him, like his assistant, had rough encounters with the famous British chef.
Reese Witherspoon
When talking about hated actresses, Reese Witherspoon might be the last one to come to your mind; however, she has used her privileged status a few times in the past, saying the infamous phrase 'do you know who I am?', a behavior people online find rather obnoxious.
Rihanna
The singer and entrepreneur has disappointed her fans a few times because she can be a bit cruel. While some might find her comments on others part of her sassy personality, others think she is rude without any apparent reason, just like when she mocked a fan who proudly wore a dress inspired by her.
M. Night Shyamalan
Though working in a Shyamalan movie might be great for many inspiring actors, extras from his previous productions have let the Internet know that he is not a pleasure to work with. The director likes to focus his attention only on females and expects a particular treatment that is not compatible with his manners towards others.
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart rose to the top after her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight saga; she became half of the most beloved couples until she cheated on her co-star Robert Pattinson. This scandal resulted in much hate from the Internet, which also attacked her personality and acting.
Shaun White
People have a rough time standing Shaun White; not only has he hovered around ski resorts to avoid other people, but he promised to spend a whole day with kids from the Make-A-Wish foundation who looked forward to skiing with him just to leave them hanging. Even fellow snowboarders aren't happy to coexist with him due to his extreme competitiveness.
Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson's career has only gone downhill each time he finds himself in a scandal regarding racism, misogyny, and homophobia. He has been arrested several times for his violent behavior, especially against the Jewish community, but he always finds an excuse for his attitude.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift has a solid fan base who always comes to her defense whenever she is involved in controversies. She has had issues with many celebrities, like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who tore down her reputation worldwide, but she always manages to return, sometimes with a new drama.
DJ Khaled
He is good at producing hit songs, but not for talking about women. DJ Khaled has been criticized several times since 2018 and has had some sexist comments about his wife and the role of women in marriage. The backlash continues to follow him to this day.
Tommy Lee Jones
Tommy Lee Jones' fans might want to stay away from him, since he can be very rude to them as well as interviewers who cross him with a question he doesn't like. But the other reason why people dislike him so much is because how unashamedly he told Jim Carrey how much he hated to act with him in Batman Forever.
Cameron Diaz
Diaz is starting to make a comeback to her acting career, but she won't be meeting any fans in the process, at least not happily. She has explained hundreds of times why people shouldn't ask her for an autograph, but fans can't help it and end up with a rude response from the actress.
Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller is one of the most famous comedy actors in the world. Still, ironically, his real personality is far from being as light as his characters as his attitude on sets has made very clear. He recently received some repercussions because of his comments on nepotism in Hollywood since he comes from a famous household.