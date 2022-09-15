Celebrities Who Are Awful Humans In Real Life

The famous Food Network personality Guy Fieri has often been described as obnoxious despite his comedic outcomes on TV. People hate many things about Fieri, starting with the fact that he might be a famous chef, but he never went to culinary school and lacks certain knowledge that should make up for his ego, which not even his employees can stand.

Fieri is known for constantly objectifying women and making inappropriate jokes, along with several accusations of homophobia he has received in the past.