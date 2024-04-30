The Internet Trolls Eric Trump for Saying He’s ‘Never Seen Anything’ Like Dad Donald Trump’s Stamina

Social media users made fun of Eric Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump, for complimenting his father's 'stamina' during an appearance on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo. Users of X chastised the son of the former president for his remarks, pointing out that the former president had complained about the freezing temperature in the courtroom and that he had reportedly fallen asleep throughout the Manhattan trial.

Eric Trump: My father’s stamina, I've never seen anything like it in my life



(Donald Trump has fallen asleep in court multiple times in the past week) pic.twitter.com/OMzMgx2HRu — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 29, 2024

As reported by The Hill, Eric told Bartiromo during the appearance, "He's going all over the place. His stamina, Maria, I've never see anything like it in my life. I have just never seen it. He will be in trial all day long, relentlessly being attacked by a corrupt judge whose family is literally profiting off this whole thing — only to step out and do events at bodegas and wake up and speak to union workers and go to Michigan and go to Pennsylvania and Ohio and all the other swing states. The guy is really a remarkable human being, and I love him to death. I'm proud of him."

Let's not forget his 5 hours of "Executive Time" every morning when he was in office, which was spent watching TV/tweeting.



Not to mention, his first meeting of the day didn't start until 11-11:30 a.m. — CallItAsISeeIt (@CallItAsISeeIt7) April 29, 2024

A tweet including a snippet of the exchange said, "Donald Trump has fallen asleep in court multiple times in the past week." One person pointed out in the comment section, "He also mentions his father's ability to leave an arduous day in court and go stand in front of a bodega (in a pre-planned visit) for a few minutes as proof of his stamina." Another one joked, "Trump has great stamina after a long nap in court!" A third added, "Stamina? He can’t stay awake for his own trial. It doesn’t take much effort. Maybe if Eric actually went he’d see it for himself." A fourth one added, "His ongoing stamina, whining about how cold it is. Weak Trump" A fifth user jotted down, "We've never seen anything like it either @EricTrump. It's really unbelieveable. Your dad is farting and sleeping through his own criminal trial! Not a lot of people are capable of that. Wow."

Editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch and outspoken opponent of the former president Ron Filipkowski wrote on X, "He cried the whole time about how hard it was to sit in court, he fell asleep repeatedly, complained how cold it was constantly, played golf last Sunday, played golf last Wednesday, played golf yesterday, and will play golf today." Donald went on trial for a criminal case earlier this month, making history as the first former president of the United States to do so. He was charged in March 2023 with falsifying business documents over to hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has refuted Daniels' allegations that she had an affair with him in 2006. Before this year's presidential election, the former president is running for reelection against Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden, and he is facing 88 criminal accusations in four cases—two federal and two state.