Marjorie Taylor Greene Moves to Disbar Fani Willis, Says ‘Corrupt Actions’ Make Her ‘Unfit to Serve’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed a complaint requesting that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis be disbarred due to her affair with the special prosecutor she recruited to work on her Georgia election interference case against former president Donald Trump.

Greene announced on social media that she was submitting a complaint to disbar Willis because of her "corrupt actions," which render her "unfit to serve," per Newsweek. In a complaint submitted to the State Bar of Georgia on March 20, the Trump-ally stated that she was "requesting an investigation of Fani Willis, her suspension, and her disbarment," according to Bloomberg News.

Today, I’m filing a complaint to disbar Fulton County DA Fani Willis for her corrupt actions.



Fani should’ve been removed from her political persecution of President Trump after it was revealed she went on lavish vacations with her lover Nathan Wade. The lover she paid HUNDREDS… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 20, 2024

Willis "should've been removed from her political persecution of President Trump after it was revealed she went on lavish vacations with her lover Nathan Wade," Greene stated in an X post, formerly Twitter, referring to the special prosecutor Willis hired. "The lover she paid HUNDREDS of THOUSANDS of dollars! Unfit to serve!"

In the petition, Greene blasted the court supervising the election meddling case for failing to remove Willis from the case and for failing to discover that she had lied on the witness stand over her connection to Wade.

Wade and Willis have come under scrutiny from the public over the last month after it was revealed the two were engaged in a romantic relationship. Trump's defense lawyers said Wade received a huge payment for his work on the case, and that Willis profited illegally when he utilized his money to pay for their travels.

Wade and Willis admitted to having a romantic relationship, but they refuted the claim that Willis unfairly profited from it. They said that their relationship terminated last year and that they had not started dating until after he was appointed special prosecutor. They said that Willis either paid for expenses out of her pocket or reimbursed Wade for his trip expenditures with cash.

Judge Scott McAfee of the Superior Court ruled on March 15 that Wade's romantic relationship with Willis created an "appearance of impropriety" and that Wade had to be removed.

If Willis did not remove Wade, she would not be able to pursue the charges against Trump and other individuals for attempting to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. In a letter to Willis written hours after McAfee's decision, Wade tendered his resignation, stating that he was doing so "in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public and to move this case forward as quickly as possible."

"You're confused, you think I'm on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020". <--- Whew, Fani Willis is mopping the floor with home skillet. pic.twitter.com/gc51cGghnU — Reecie @BlackWomenViews (@ReecieColbert) February 15, 2024

Greene's lawsuit is a further attempt by supporters of Trump to undermine the most extensive of four criminal prosecutions brought against the former president, who is currently the likely Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential contest. Trump has entered not-guilty pleas to every allegation brought against him, characterizing the legal proceedings as an attempt to thwart his presidential comeback.