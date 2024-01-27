‘The View’ Co-Hosts Criticize Georgia DA Fani Willis Over Alleged Affair with Trump Prosecutor

The romantic scandal involving prosecutor Nathan Wade may lead to an inquiry and probable impeachment of Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney Fani Willis. The articles of impeachment against Willis, known as H.R. 872, were recently announced by Republican state senator Charlice Byrd. As per Forbes, shortly after, a nine-member committee, three of whom would be Democrats, was assigned the duty of looking into the allegations and was granted the power to appoint witnesses and issue subpoenas. Weighing in on the outcome The View hosts aired their annoyance over the entire issue. "I just personally am p----d off about this. This is the case of her lifetime. It’s a sweeping RICO case. It’s a tough one, I think she has what she needs to prove this case," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin expressed.

"At a minimum, this is going to delay the case and it very likely will until election day. The Trump folks – and they do have the right to, to try to use every delay tactic in the book." Griffin further stated, "One of my best friends, Cassidy Hutchinson, spent months in Atlanta, protected by U.S. Marshals to testify for this case and now it may all fall apart because of these allegations of impropriety." As per Fox News, co-host Ana Navarro agreed, saying, "If you are sleeping with a prosecutor and paying him $650,000 – ‘if,’ OK, ‘if’ – it doesn't matter if you're black, white, green, purple, brown, it is wrong and it is unethical and I think it’s against the rules of professional regulation."

With freedom on the line, bold action is necessary. It's time for the legislature to do its constitutional duty and hold corrupt Fulton DA Fani WIllis accountable, which is why I have introduced H.R. 872, articles of impeachment against Fani WIllis. Read my full statement below: pic.twitter.com/o4xqP4ZdTX — Rep. Charlice Byrd (@charlice_byrd) January 26, 2024

"And it does affect the case," Navarro continued, adding, "There are many cases that have fallen apart because an attorney is sleeping with a client, or people in the prosecutor’s office are having phone sex with a witness." According to co-host Sunny Hostin, the accusations "are not going to compromise the case against" Trump because Willis and Wade will simply be replaced by other prosecutors. Hostin went on to add, "I think the issue is there’s an appearance of impropriety if you are sleeping, as the district attorney – if you are alleged, she’s not admitting to that – if you are sleeping with the special counsel that you appointed to a job and that person makes money doing that, right?" "So, that’s a problem," she said.

BREAKING: The Georgia State Senate has voted 30-19 to create a special committee to investigate Fani Willis.



It will have 6 Republicans and 3 Democrats, has full subpoena power, and can require testimony under oath. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 26, 2024

“Fani Willis has a laundry list of potential conflicts that make her unworthy and unfit to be the District Attorney in Fulton County,” Republican senator Byrd said. “Someone elected to that office is expected to uphold the law and not weaponize their office for political gain. Since day one when she was elected, Fani Willis has embarrassed the criminal justice system in Fulton County and our state.”

Since then, former president Donald Trump's attorneys have joined the effort, and in a filing, they accused Willis of "racial prejudice" in an attempt to have her dismissed from the lawsuit. As per The NY Post, Wade's compensation on the legal team was $654,000, as per records that former White House adviser Michael Roman, a co-defendant of Trump, obtained. Further, Roman requested that the case be dismissed in its entirety and filed a motion to remove Willis' office from the case.

