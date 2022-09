Speaking of what she loves about her marriage to Barker, the drummer for Blink-182, Kardashian noted that things with her husband have always been "kind of easy."

"I think of times (and other relationships) when things weren't so easy and it's just like, when it's right, it's right," she stated.

Kardashian was then asked about her husband's many tattoos, noting that his "Kourtney" tattoo, unsurprisingly, is her favorite one, and revealing that she actually gave Barker a couple of tattoos herself.

"I did my own, I tattooed him," she said. "I wrote 'I love you' in cursive writing."