Zendaya Stuns In Hot Pink Minidress

Zendaya is a well-known music, fashion, and style icon from the United States. Zendaya's mother's professional decisions are primarily to blame for her catching the acting bug. The acting has paid off and now, Zendaya is now residing in a $1.4 million mansion, which includes three balconies, five bathrooms, and a three-car garage, due to her well-earned fame. And she had only just turned 20 when she made the purchase.

She has, however, constantly emphasized that she had an extremely happy childhood and that her modest upbringing has made her respect the success she is currently experiencing. With a social media presence of more than 150 million followers just on Instagram, the 26-year-old is doing just fine, thank you very much!