Halle Berry Stuns In Lace Corset

Halle Berry has been a leading lady in Hollywood for thirty years and is still one of the highest-paid actresses working in the industry. A fierce combination of raw talent, intense beauty, and hard work, the former beauty queen is still the only Black woman to win a Best Actress Oscar and continues to champion more roles for Black leads, one of the issues dearest to her heart. At 56 years of age, she shows no signs of slowing down and has added even more to her incredible resume as a producer.

Aside from being an actress and producer, she is also a brand ambassador for several companies and her sense of style has made her one of the most followed women in the entertainment industry, with more than 8 million followers on her Instagram account alone. But of course, there are other things about Berry that her fans might be interested to learn as well.