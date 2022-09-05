'They Will Not Do Playboy': Kanye West Publicly Calls Out The Kardashians Amid Co-Parenting Feud

Kanye West took to Instagram to diss the Kardashian family, "Don't let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do." He also stated that porn addiction "destroyed" his family. He continued with how porn is easily accessible and "Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to North and Chicago." In his recent post, the Heartless producer posted several screenshots of the conversations he had likely with Kim, concerning the school their children attend.

In the post, Kanye argued their children, 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm, should attend his new Donda Academy. The person replied with "Stop" but Kanye insisted on a physical meeting to decide which school the kids should attend and asked, "Why you get say say? Cause you half white?" After a message to stop mentioning Kris' name was relayed by the person, Kanye added, referring to his kids, "They will not do playboy and sex tapes."