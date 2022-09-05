Kanye West is back on Instagram with recent news about his co-parenting feud with Kim Kardashian. The music star was on a row sharing screenshots and doctored pictures. The rapper dissed the Kardashian family and stormed Instagram with posts concerning his kid's school.
'They Will Not Do Playboy': Kanye West Publicly Calls Out The Kardashians Amid Co-Parenting Feud
Co-Parenting Hassles
Kanye West took to Instagram to diss the Kardashian family, "Don't let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do." He also stated that porn addiction "destroyed" his family. He continued with how porn is easily accessible and "Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to North and Chicago." In his recent post, the Heartless producer posted several screenshots of the conversations he had likely with Kim, concerning the school their children attend.
In the post, Kanye argued their children, 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm, should attend his new Donda Academy. The person replied with "Stop" but Kanye insisted on a physical meeting to decide which school the kids should attend and asked, "Why you get say say? Cause you half white?" After a message to stop mentioning Kris' name was relayed by the person, Kanye added, referring to his kids, "They will not do playboy and sex tapes."
Kanye Shares The Reason For The Recent Media Brawl
According to Stylecaster, in a separate post, the 45-year-old explained the reason for his recent actions. He stated he was simply sharing the truth and asked others to focus on their own kids. The rapper continued, "I obviously am dealing with wars at the highest levels of control and discrimination based on the level that I'm operating." He concluded the post by stating that the choice of school his children will attend is not up to Calabasas or Hulu. Kanye added, "I won't stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes."
Recent Developments On The Kid's School
Kanye returned to Instagram to update fans on the recent co-parenting feud concerning the kid's school. On September 1st, Kanye shared he was unhappy with the Los Angeles area private school in which North and South are enrolled. He stated he preferred they attend his new Donda Academy in Simi Valley.
Per Hollywood, the Yeezy rapper shared the news of his meeting with Kim about which school the kids should attend. In his September 3rd Instagram post, Kanye wrote, "Just had a good meeting with Kim about the schools," Following his September 1st post he wrote, "My kids going to Donda" and also declared, "I'm the kid's father," in a two-hour follow-up post.
A Look At Kanye And Kim's Relationship
The former couple got married in May 2014 after the birth of North. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 and it was not until 10 months later that it was finalized. They also called it quits based on Kanye's controversial presidential run. In December 2021, the The Kardashians star became "legally single" and was allowed to start dating again. The duo is currently co-parenting their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.