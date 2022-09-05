'Why Wouldn't I Do That With My Mind?': Harry Styles Opens Up About The Importance Of Therapy 

It is easy to assume that someone like Harry Styles would not need therapy, given his status as a global superstar with fame, riches, and the world literally at his feet. However, the talented musician is a transparent young man. Throughout his time in the spotlight, the former One Direction star has never shied away from talking about his mental health.

Even though Harry previously denied needing it, therapy has been crucial in assisting him in coping with the demanding side of fame.

Keep scrolling for more details about what the star singer recently said about why he started going to therapy.